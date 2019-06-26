The financial cost of divorce: 5 steps to avoid big money mistakes when starting a new life

Divorce is a difficult subject that many of us avoid discussing, and when you combine it with a discussion of finances, it often becomes completely taboo. Divorce can be lots of things: painful, confusing, nerve-wracking. It also can wreak havoc on your finances. The reality is that post-divorce, you'll likely have to adjust your finances, for a number of reasons. You're now two separate households, so the income may not necessarily go as far. You've probably split assets, and may have to rebuild your net worth. Or maybe you're returning to the workforce after some time. The 2018 National Retirement Risk Index shows that most people would need an increase in income of about 30% to maintain their standard of living after separation.

As you navigate your new financial landscape, keep these key issues in mind:

1. Personal budget

First, and most importantly, you'll need a new budget. Whether you're paying or receiving child support or alimony, or re-entering the workforce, you'll simply need to adjust to a new financial reality. Use your favorite budgeting apps or software, or speak with a financial professional if you need to, but getting a handle on your new budget is the single most important thing you can do to protect your finances.

2. Financial documents

Second, remember to update all your financial documents. Your insurance and 401(k), will and powers of attorney should all reflect where your new chapter in life. Start by designating new beneficiaries, and re-assess your legacy priorities.

3. Insurance and benefits

4. Taxes

You'll also need to examine the tax implications of paying or receiving alimony and of any asset settlement in your divorce. As of this year, paying alimony is more expensive, as you'll now pay taxes on the sum paid. Those receiving alimony will no longer pay taxes on the amount received, however. And asset settlements can pose complex tax questions. Be sure you're thoroughly addressing these questions with your divorce attorney or accountant.

5. Retirement assets