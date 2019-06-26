House passes bill that would block enforcement of SEC investor protection rule

A bill that cleared the House on Wednesday includes an amendment that would upend securities regulators' plans to hold brokers to a new standard when giving advice to retail investors.

Added to an appropriations bill that passed 224 to 196, the late addition would prohibit the Securities and Exchange Commission from implementing and enforcing a new regulation that calls for brokers to act in the best interest of their clients when making investment recommendations.

The amendment was sponsored by Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.), who chairs the House Financial Services Committee. It was one of dozens of amendments offered, and among those that were approved by the House.