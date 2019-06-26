How to connect two sets of AirPods to your iPhone with Apple's new software

Tesla is working on new battery cell designs, and a way to make their own cells, with R&D teams in a lab near its car plant in Fremont, California.Technologyread more
The Federal Reserve and the market are miles apart on interest rate expectations, and the disparity could cost the stock market a 7%-10% drop, economists say.Economyread more
President Trump lambastes Twitter, Google and other technology giants for what he claims as their efforts to stifle him.US Economyread more
Underneath the impressive market rally is a trend that doesn't seem quite right, according to J.P. Morgan.Marketsread more
Mnuchin tells CNBC he's confident President Trump and China's Xi Jinping can make progress in stalled trade talks.World Economyread more
JP Morgan's Jamie Dimon says student lending "is a disgrace and it's hurting America."Economyread more
Wayfair drew backlash and calls from some customers for a boycott after employees protested the company's apparent sale of $200,000 of mattresses and bunk beds destined for a...Retailread more
These are the stocks posting the largest moves midday.Market Insiderread more
The Supreme Court refused to overturn a precedent that strengthened the power of government regulators in a closely watched case that could have had broad ramifications for...Politicsread more
Shares of Paychex dropped on Wednesday after Bank of America downgraded the stock due to its "excessive valuation" and "underwhelming fundamentals."Marketsread more
A full-time worker earning the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour cannot rent an affordable two-bedroom apartment anywhere in the country, where affordable is defined as...Spendread more
Apple will roll out new software for the iPad and iPhone later this year that will allow users to pair two sets of AirPods with one device. That means if you're traveling with a friend or spouse, you can both watch the same movie or listen to the same music playlist, eaching using your own AirPods.
The updates will be part of the launch of iPadOS and iOS 13.
Newer Android phones already have this option through Bluetooth 5, but it's the first time Apple is enabling it. A colleague and I just tested it using the iOS 13 beta. We were able to listen to the same song at the same time. It's a useful addition.
Here's how you pair two AirPods with one iPhone running iOS 13 after one is already connected:
That's all you need to do.
I hope Apple adds support for multiple Bluetooth devices in the next iPhone, so you can enjoy the same functionality without having to use AirPods. That would help when I travel with my wife, who has a different brand of Bluetooth headset.
Bookmark this page so you can set it up when iOS 13 comes to iPhones in the coming months, or try it now if you've installed the iOS 13 public beta.
WATCH: Everything Apple announced at its WWDC keynote in 280 seconds