Instagram will start putting ads in your 'Explore' feed

Tesla looking to design its own battery cells to reduce reliance...

Tesla is working on new battery cell designs, and a way to make their own cells, with R&D teams in a lab near its car plant in Fremont, California.

A Fed letdown on rate cuts could be the stock market's biggest...

The Federal Reserve and the market are miles apart on interest rate expectations, and the disparity could cost the stock market a 7%-10% drop, economists say.

Trump says big tech companies like Twitter are 'all Democrats'

President Trump lambastes Twitter, Google and other technology giants for what he claims as their efforts to stifle him.

There's something wrong with this rally, JP Morgan says

Underneath the impressive market rally is a trend that doesn't seem quite right, according to J.P. Morgan.

Mnuchin: 'We were about 90% of the way' on China trade deal

Mnuchin tells CNBC he's confident President Trump and China's Xi Jinping can make progress in stalled trade talks.

Jamie Dimon sounds off on student debt crisis: 'What we've done...

JP Morgan's Jamie Dimon says student lending "is a disgrace and it's hurting America."

Supreme Court keeps 'Auer' rule that strengthens regulators

The Supreme Court refused to overturn a precedent that strengthened the power of government regulators in a closely watched case that could have had broad ramifications for...

Paychex shares fall after Bank of America downgrades

Trump raises eye-popping $36 million in the week buildup to...

The president raised $6 million alone at a fundraiser he attended at the Trump International Hotel on Tuesday in Washington.

Here's who has the most to gain — and lose — from the first...

The first debates will give most of the contenders their biggest platform yet to present themselves to the American people.

Gold cools off, and charts suggest larger pullback ahead

The red-hot gold trade is cooling off on Wednesday, and Mark Newton of Newton Advisors says the charts point to further weakness to come.

Instagram will start putting ads in your 'Explore' feed

Instagram will start placing ads in the Explore tab in the app. The move opens up more ad inventory space for Instagram.

Megan Graham@megancgraham
Key Points
  • Instagram said Wednesday it's rolling out ads on its "Explore" section, where users can view content related to their interests from accounts they don't necessarily follow. 
  • The changes will be introduced over the next few months.
  • This will be a way for advertisers to help get in front of more users on the platform. 
Ads are coming for your "Explore" feed on Instagram.

Facebook-owned Instagram announced Wednesday it would be rolling out ads in the section of Instagram where users browse photos and videos from accounts they might not follow. When Instagram users tap a photo or video in the "Explore" section, the company said users may start to see ads as they scroll through content. The changes will be introduced over the next few months.

It's another way for Instagram to let brands get in front of potential customers. Instagram said 80% of people follow a business on Instagram and said the "Explore" tab can "help them find the next business or product they might love." The company said more than half of accounts on Instagram use "Explore" every month.

"For advertisers, this is an opportunity to be part of what's culturally relevant and trending while reaching new audiences who are looking to discover something new," the post announcing the change said.

This is just the latest ad product announcement for Instagram, which earlier this month said it was rolling out the ability for advertisers to promote posts from "influencers," or users who brands work with to promote their services or products.

Instagram's Mosseri addresses deepfake videos in CBS interview
