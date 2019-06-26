Leaked Wayfair receipt shows 1,600 mattresses and 100 bunk beds destined for a Texas detention camp for kids

Underneath the impressive market rally is a trend that doesn't seem quite right, according to J.P. Morgan.Marketsread more
Online home goods retailer Wayfair sold roughly 1,600 mattresses and 100 bunk beds to Baptist Child and Family Services, a nonprofit that works as a federal contractor managing some of the camps along the southern border, according to a copy of the sales receipt obtained by CNBC and verified by an employee.
The merchandise is destined for Carrizo Springs, Texas, where the group is running an emergency influx shelter to house up to 1,600 unaccompanied children who have migrated across the U.S. border. The compound, about two hours southwest of San Antonio, formerly housed oil-field workers.
Baptist Child and Family Services placed the order June 13. The goods were scheduled for delivery Wednesday and Thursday, according to copies of the sales receipt below. In protest against the sale, Wayfair employees staged a walkout Wednesday afternoon at its headquarters in Boston, while some customers called for a boycott on social media.
Wayfair hasn't returned repeated requests for comment.