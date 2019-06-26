Just 43% of Americans say they could come up with $2,000 for an emergency

Despite headlines of record low unemployment and a booming economy, just 43% of Americans are certain they could come up with $2,000 for an unexpected expense.

That finding comes from new research by the FINRA Investor Education Foundation, which has been documenting Americans' financial knowledge and perceptions for years.

More people are prepared for an emergency today than they were in 2012, when just 35% of people were certain they could cover a $2,000 bill, according to the foundation.

Still, nearly half of Americans don't have an emergency fund.

"While we've seen improvements in key measures of financial capability over the years, the 2018 findings suggest we have hit a plateau — and that not all Americans have recovered at the same rate," said Gerri Walsh, president of the FINRA Foundation, which surveyed some 30,000 people.