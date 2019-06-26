Just 43% of Americans say they could come up with $2,000 for an emergency

Tesla is working on new battery cell designs, and a way to make their own cells, with R&D teams in a lab near its car plant in Fremont, California.Technologyread more
The Federal Reserve and the market are miles apart on interest rate expectations, and the disparity could cost the stock market a 7%-10% drop, economists say.Economyread more
Underneath the impressive market rally is a trend that doesn't seem quite right, according to J.P. Morgan.Marketsread more
JP Morgan's Jamie Dimon says student lending "is a disgrace and it's hurting America."Economyread more
Bitcoin topped the $13,000 level Wednesday, rallying to its highest price since January 2018.Bitcoinread more
Wayfair drew backlash and calls from some customers for a boycott after employees protested the company's apparent sale of $200,000 of mattresses and bunk beds destined for a...Retailread more
The shutdown of the fire-damaged Philadelphia Energy Solutions refining complex could send gasoline prices higher across the U.S., but particularly in the mid-Atlantic region...Market Insiderread more
During the foreclosure crisis, investors transformed the single-family home rental market into a formally managed asset class. Now they want new homes.Real Estateread more
The president raised $6 million alone at a fundraiser he attended at the Trump International Hotel on Tuesday in Washington.Politicsread more
The first debates will give most of the contenders their biggest platform yet to present themselves to the American people.Politicsread more
President Trump lambastes Twitter, Google and other technology giants for what he claims as their efforts to stifle him.US Economyread more
Despite headlines of record low unemployment and a booming economy, just 43% of Americans are certain they could come up with $2,000 for an unexpected expense.
That finding comes from new research by the FINRA Investor Education Foundation, which has been documenting Americans' financial knowledge and perceptions for years.
More people are prepared for an emergency today than they were in 2012, when just 35% of people were certain they could cover a $2,000 bill, according to the foundation.
More from Personal Finance:
Holiday debt could take years to pay off: report
3 steps to keeping your resolutions to spend less, save more
7 shopping hacks to keep your spending under contro
Still, nearly half of Americans don't have an emergency fund.
"While we've seen improvements in key measures of financial capability over the years, the 2018 findings suggest we have hit a plateau — and that not all Americans have recovered at the same rate," said Gerri Walsh, president of the FINRA Foundation, which surveyed some 30,000 people.
Automate your savings, so that a set amount of money is routed directly into your savings account each week or month, said Erin Lowry, author of "Broke Millennial: Stop Scraping by and Get Your Financial Life Together."
Try naming your bank account "Emergency Savings," so you're reminded why that money is there and why you should keep contributing to it, she said.
"Many banks will allow you to change the name of your savings account from a generic 'Bank Account 39341029' to something with actual meaning," Lowry said.
You might also want to open your emergency savings account at a different bank than the one you normally use, she added.
"This reduces the likelihood that you'll be tempted to move money, even just a little bit, to your checking account for today's wants," she said. Plus, it typically takes a few days for money to move between banks, and so you won't be able to use the funds for an impulsive purchase.
Consider putting your savings in an online bank, which typically offer higher interest rates than brick-and-mortar ones.
Don't be overwhelmed by the fact that you might not be able to save a lot, said Annamaria Lusardi, academic director of the Global Financial Literacy Excellence Center and a member of the CNBC Financial Wellness Council.
"One could put away a few dollars a day, or $10 a week, or an amount within reach," she said. "That, done regularly, will bring in a small buffer that can prove very useful when things go sour."l