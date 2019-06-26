London stock exchange could delist Swiss companies like UBS amid EU standoff

The London stock exchange (LSE) has warned investors they could be forced to delist Swiss stocks from Monday due to a political standoff between Switzerland and the European Union (EU).

According to a notice released Tuesday night, the exchange could halt trading in as many as 254 equity securities issued by Swiss companies.

Similar warnings have also been issued by exchange operators Aquis Exchange, CBOE Global Markets and UBS.

Switzerland and the EU are embroiled in an ongoing dispute regarding long-standing financial, immigration and trade ties between the two, since Switzerland is not a member of the bloc. The stock market equivalence granted to Switzerland by the EU expires at the end of June.

If the deadline passes on Sunday without an agreement on the EU's new political demands, and the bloc decides not to extend, the LSE notice explained that "it is likely the Swiss authorities will remove the recognition that allows EU trading venues to offer trading in the Swiss equity securities."