Treasury Secretary Mnuchin says sanctions must be working for Iran leadership to be so upset

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin believes the latest round of economic sanctions against Iran must be working to have prompted such a strong backlash from Iran's leadership.
President Donald Trump announced fresh sanctions on the Islamic Republic on Monday, following the downing of an unmanned American drone last week.
The U.S. president also warned an Iranian attack on Americans would be met with "great and overwhelming force" and "obliteration. "
Iran responded to the additional sanctions by calling them "outrageous and idiotic" and suggested the White House was suffering from a "mental illness."
"That must mean that they are working if they are this upset about these sanctions. That's an acknowledgement that they are working," Mnuchin told CNBC's Hadley Gamble in Manama, Bahrain on Wednesday.
"Our issue is that there is really bad behavior. They are sponsoring terrorism throughout the region, they are creating instability in this region, they are endangering our partners and our allies and our interests. We will not stand for that," he added.
Tensions between the U.S. and Iran have spiked since May 2018, when Trump withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal and reinstated sweeping sanctions on the country.
Iran scaled back some of its commitments under the landmark accord last month, including on the amount of low enriched uranium it is allowed to stockpile, after Trump ended exemptions from U.S. sanctions for countries still buying Iranian crude.
The Trump administration hopes additional sanctions on Iran will force the country to negotiate, with U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton saying Washington would be prepared to go further in order to get Iran to the table.
Last week, U.S. officials said an Iranian surface-to-air missile shot down an American military surveillance drone over the Strait of Hormuz — the world's busiest transit lane for seaborne oil shipments. Iran said the aircraft violated its airspace. Hours later, Trump said Iran made a "very big mistake" by shooting down the spy drone.
On Thursday, he approved military strikes on Iran before calling them off, saying the attack would have been disproportionate to Iran's downing of an unmanned American surveillance drone.