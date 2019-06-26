Treasury Secretary Mnuchin says sanctions must be working for Iran leadership to be so upset

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin briefs reporters on President Donald Trump's newly signed executive order imposing new sanctions on Iran, at the White House on June 24, 2019 in Washington, DC.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin believes the latest round of economic sanctions against Iran must be working to have prompted such a strong backlash from Iran's leadership.﻿

President Donald Trump announced fresh sanctions on the Islamic Republic on Monday, following the downing of an unmanned American drone last week.

The U.S. president also warned an Iranian attack on Americans would be met with "great and overwhelming force" and "obliteration. "

Iran responded to the additional sanctions by calling them "outrageous and idiotic" and suggested the White House was suffering from a "mental illness."

"That must mean that they are working if they are this upset about these sanctions. That's an acknowledgement that they are working," Mnuchin told CNBC's Hadley Gamble in Manama, Bahrain on Wednesday.

"Our issue is that there is really bad behavior. They are sponsoring terrorism throughout the region, they are creating instability in this region, they are endangering our partners and our allies and our interests. We will not stand for that," he added.