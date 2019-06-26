Treasury Secretary Mnuchin says US-China trade deal is 90% complete

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told CNBC that the U.S. and China were almost there on a trade deal.

"We were about 90% of the way there (with a deal) and I think there's a path to complete this," he told CNBC's Hadley Gamble in Manama, Bahrain on Wednesday.

He said he's confident President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping can make progress in stalled trade talks at the forthcoming Group of 20 (G-20) meeting this weekend. "The message we want to hear is that they want to come back to the table and continue because I think there is a good outcome for their economy and the U.S. economy to get balanced trade and to continue to build on this relationship."

Trump is meeting his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Saturday at the summit in Osaka, Japan. The outcome of the meeting could be pivotal for the global economy and financial markets that have been rattled by 18 months of trade tensions between the economic giants and an escalation of tariffs on each other's imports.

Officials have yet to negotiate a breakthrough, but there are hopes that a meeting between the two presidents could progress the discussions. Bank of America Merrill Lynch surveyed investors and found that about two-thirds expected that there would be no deal this weekend, but there would be no new tariffs either.

"I'm hopeful that we can move forward with a plan … President Trump and President Xi have a very close working relationship. We had a productive meeting at the last G-20," Mnuchin told CNBC.

Mnuchin added that he was hopeful a deal could be struck by the end of the year but said "there needs to be the right efforts in place." Dow futures jumped after Mnuchin's comments and signaled a higher open for Wall Street Wednesday.