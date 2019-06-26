Mnuchin: 'We were about 90% of the way' on China trade deal and there's a 'path to complete this'

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told CNBC on Wednesday the U.S. and China were close to a trade deal, and he's optimistic that progress can be made during weekend talks between President Donald Trump and China's Xi Jinping.

"We were about 90% of the way there [with a deal] and I think there's a path to complete this," he told CNBC's Hadley Gamble in Manama, Bahrain.

He said he's confident Trump and the Chinese president can make progress in stalled trade talks at the Group of 20 meeting. "The message we want to hear is that they want to come back to the table and continue because I think there is a good outcome for their economy and the U.S. economy to get balanced trade and to continue to build on this relationship."

He did not provide any detail on what the final 10% of an agreement might entail, or what the sticking points are to completing a deal.

Trump is meeting his Chinese counterpart on Saturday at the G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan. The outcome of the meeting could be pivotal for the global economy and financial markets, which has been rattled by 18 months of trade tensions between the economic giants and an escalation of tariffs on each other's imports.

Officials have yet to negotiate a breakthrough, but there are hopes that a meeting between the two presidents could help the discussions. A Bank of America Merrill Lynch survey of investors found that about two-thirds expect no deal this weekend, but there would be no new tariffs either.

"I'm hopeful that we can move forward with a plan," Mnuchin told CNBC. "President Trump and President Xi have a very close working relationship. We had a productive meeting at the last G-20."

At their meeting in December at the G-20 in Buenos Aires, Trump and Xi reached a truce in the trade war, but talks in May broke down, and the countries added additional tariffs.

Mnuchin said he was hopeful a deal could be struck by the end of the year but said "there needs to be the right efforts in place." Dow futures jumped after Mnuchin's comments and signaled a higher open for Wall Street Wednesday.