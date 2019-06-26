This is the most impressive resume I've ever seen—based on my 20 years of hiring and interviewing

I've received thousands of resumes throughout my entire career — and believe me, I've seen them all: Too long, too short, too boring, too many typos, too hard to read and every layout imaginable. To be completely honest, I've never been a huge fan of resumes. Heck, I even wrote a book about all the things that are more important than the resume. Of course, you need one, but what most experts don't tell you is that resumes only account for 10% of the hiring decision. That said, it would take a lot to wow a tough critic like myself. A few years ago, however, I was surprised to find a resume that actually managed to impress me. In fact, it was one of the best resumes I had ever seen. It had no gimmicks, no Fortune 500 company listed and wasn't folded into an origami airplane. Needless to say, I hired the candidate. Here's what made it stand out from the rest:

1. It was easy to read

This resume had plenty of white space and was two pages long, which is expected if you have more than 10 years of experience. Everything was nicely organized: Line spacing was just right, company names in bold, titles italicized and job details arranged in bullet points. Oh, and not a single typo to be found. I liked that the font was nothing fancy. Too many candidates waste time obsessing over which font to use. I won't weigh in on Times New Roman versus Calibri, but I will say that it should always be simple and easy to read.

2. It told a story

This resume told a story about the candidate's career journey. There were no information gaps (i.e., a missing summer). From top to bottom, there was a clear "before and after." In just a few seconds, I was able to see a "staircase pattern" of the candidate's career. In other words, the chronological list of work history — in order of date, with the most recent position at the top — showed a clear progression of more senior roles and more advanced responsibilities.

3. It listed accomplishments, rather than just responsibilities

I'm not interested in reading what you copied and pasted from the original job description listing. What employers really want to know is whether you're an above average candidate who's capable of delivering quantifiable results. It's always better to highlight your responsibilities by detailing your most impressive accomplishments: Examples: Instead of "expanded operations to international markets," say "expanded operations to eight new countries in Latin America. "

Instead of "led marketing and sales team," say "supervised sales team and achieved 15% annual growth vs. 0.5% budget. "

4. It told the truth

There weren't any discrepancies that raised red flags. Everything was believable and numbers weren't exaggerated. Even better, the candidate included links to their LinkedIn page and professional website, which included a portfolio of their work. This made it easier for me to fact-check the resume, which in turn made the candidate seem like an honest person. My advice? Tell the truth — period. A colleague once told me about someone who listed "convicted felon" on her resume. The candidate submitted her resume, then called the hiring manager and asked, "Would you hire an ex-convict?" After a series of questions and some due diligence, they offered her the job. And based on what I've heard, she ended up being an excellent hire. While big accomplishments and recognizable company names will give you an advantage, make no mistake: Employers will do a reference check — and if they found out that you lied about something, it's game over.

5. It didn't have any cliché claims

There were no generic and high-level claims such as "creative," "hard-working," "results-driven," "excellent communicator" or, my least favorite, "team player." Including any of these cliché terms will make your hiring manager roll their eyes in less than a second. Go for action verbs and skip the cheesy adjectives and overused terms. Examples: Instead of "excellent communicator," say "presented at face-to-face client meetings and spoke at college recruiting events. "

Instead of "highly creative," say "designed and implemented new global application monitoring platform."

6. It came through a recommendation