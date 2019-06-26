Robert Mueller has agreed to publicly testify before House committees on July 17

Stocks should rally if the U.S. and China agree to new negotiations and a ceasefire in the trade war, but the economic impact of tariffs will continue.Market Insiderread more
Democrats want Mueller's testimony on his probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election and Trump's efforts to influence it.
More than 300 companies are talking to government officials in Washington about how detrimental the trade war is.
Powell stresses the central bank's independence in a speech that comes amid continuous pressure from the White House to cut interest rates.
The trade war between Beijing and Washington appears to have depressed Chinese property purchases in the United States. China's own actions may also be playing a role.
Markets in Asia fell on Wednesday morning after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell tempered expectations for a potential interest rate cut.
In a text message, Grisham confirmed to CNBC that she will still be working for the first lady even as she takes on her new roles.
Acting Customs and Border Protection Commissioner John Sanders is resigning amid the furor over the Trump administration's treatment of migrant children.
NBC is taking the office back from Netflix as it seeks to bolster its own streaming service launching in 2020.
Wayfair employees plan to walk out tomorrow, after no action was taken in response to their opposition to the company supplying border detention camps with beds for children.
Micron beat analyst estimates on earnings and revenue for its fiscal third quarter of 2019.
Robert Mueller will publicly testify before two House committees next month about his probe into Russian efforts to interfere in the 2016 election.
House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., announced the July 17 testimony on Tuesday night.
