Nike reportedly pulled a shoe line from China after its designer supported Hong Kong protests

Stocks should rally if the U.S. and China agree to new negotiations and a ceasefire in the trade war, but the economic impact of tariffs will continue.
The trade war between Beijing and Washington appears to have depressed Chinese property purchases in the United States. China's own actions may also be playing a role.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk sent out another email to his employees, pushing them to aim for a record number of vehicle deliveries to end the second quarter of 2019.
More than 300 companies are talking to government officials in Washington about how detrimental the trade war is.
Democrats want Mueller's testimony on his probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election and Trump's efforts to influence it.
The Senate is expected to pass its own version of the border aid legislation, while the Trump administration has threatened to veto both bills.
Some 4 million people have fled the South American country since 2015 amid an economic meltdown.
Japanese designer Undercover posted on its Instagram account a photo of protesters with the slogan "no extradition to China," the Financial Times reported.
Powell stresses the central bank's independence in a speech that comes amid continuous pressure from the White House to cut interest rates.
Stocks in Asia were tepid on Wednesday afternoon after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell tempered expectations for a potential interest rate cut.
The purchase confirms Apple's continued interest in self-driving car software, and it will bolster Apple's engineering ranks with additional employees who can build autonomous...
Nike halted the sale of a range of sports shoes in China after its Japanese designer showed support for Hong Kong protests in an Instagram post, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.
The line of limited-edition sports shoes are designed by Undercover, the brand of Japanese designer Jun Takahashi, according to the report. Several Chinese retailers withdrew those shoes from sale without explanation, the FT reported.
Earlier this month, Undercover posted on its Instagram account a photo of protesters with the slogan "no extradition to China," according to the report. That post reportedly attracted backlash from Chinese social media users.
Undercover deleted the post, saying that it was an "individual opinion" that was put up by mistake, the newspaper said. The designer and Nike didn't immediately reply to CNBC's request for comment.
A proposed law to allow extraditions to mainland China and other jurisdictions triggered large-scale protests in Hong Kong in the last few weeks. Protesters said they're concerned that Hong Kong is losing its legal independence and inching uncomfortably close to Beijing.
The Hong Kong government has suspended the bill indefinitely but protests have persisted in the city.
The Hong Kong government has suspended the bill indefinitely but protests have persisted in the city.