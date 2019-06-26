Senate approves emergency border aid money as Trump faces anger over US treatment of migrants

A man feds his daughter, both originally from Honduras, as they relax at the El Calvario Methodist Church which is housing migrants who are seeking asylum, after they were released by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement on June 3, 2019 in Las Cruces, New Mexico.

The Senate passed an emergency border aid plan Wednesday, setting up a rush to reconcile it with a separate House bill amid anger over the Trump administration's treatment of migrant children.

The GOP-controlled chamber approved a measure to send $4.6 billion to support U.S. efforts to care for migrants by an 84-8 margin. On Tuesday night, the Democratic-held House passed its own plan to appropriate $4.5 billion — including standards for caring for children at U.S. migrant detention facilities.

Now, the two chambers will try to reconcile their plans. Earlier Wednesday, the Senate voted down the House-passed version of the bill by a 55-37 margin. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi also said she would not take up the Senate-approved plan, telling reporters "there are some improvements that we think can be reconciled," according to NBC News.

Pelosi spoke to Trump on Wednesday about how Democrats and Republicans could craft a joint proposal. The California Democrat suggested four unspecified changes to the Senate measure, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said Wednesday.

"We could quickly have a conference, talk about those four changes, try to get them in the bill, finish this quickly and I hope that's what will happen," the New York Democrat said.