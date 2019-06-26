Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Rite Aid, Herman Miller and more

Skip Navigation
In a rare occurrence, both stock and bonds are having a great...

Something unusual is happening in financial markets and it could mean more gains lie ahead for stocks, if history is any indication.

Tesla looking to design its own battery cells to reduce reliance...

Tesla is working on new battery cell designs, and a way to make their own cells, with R&D teams in a lab near its car plant in Fremont, California.

There's something wrong with this rally, JP Morgan says

Underneath the impressive market rally is a trend that doesn't seem quite right, according to J.P. Morgan.

Here's all you need to know about the first 2020 Democratic...

Ten 2020 Democratic presidential candidates will take the debate stage Wednesday at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami.

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Rite Aid, Herman...

See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on June 26.

City ransomware attacks and huge payouts: A once-private problem...

These attacks have given the public the opportunity to examine the problems associated with ransomware, where corporations -- not obligated to disclose these attacks -- have...

Leaked Wayfair receipt shows beds destined for a Texas detention...

Online home goods retailer Wayfair sold roughly 1,600 mattresses and 100 bunk beds to Baptist Child and Family Services, a nonprofit that works as a federal contractor...

WHO study finds 'strong evidence' HPV vaccine can prevent...

HPV infections declined substantially since a vaccine was introduced, providing 'strong evidence' the vaccine prevents cervical cancer in the real world, according to a World...

Bitcoin soars to 17-month high, but drops by $1,000 after US...

Bitcoin jumped to its highest price since January 2018 on Wednesday.

Jamie Dimon sounds off on student debt crisis: 'What we've done...

JP Morgan's Jamie Dimon says student lending "is a disgrace and it's hurting America."

Trump shells out on YouTube ad to draw more views than Democratic...

In a strategy to draw attention away from Wednesday's Democratic debate, President Donald Trump's reelection campaign bought out YouTube's "masthead," the leading...

A Fed letdown on rate cuts could be the stock market's biggest...

The Federal Reserve and the market are miles apart on interest rate expectations, and the disparity could cost the stock market a 7%-10% drop, economists say.

Market Insider

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Rite Aid, Herman Miller and more

Jesse Pound@jesserpound
Pedestrians cross a street in front of a Rite Aid store in Oakland, California.
David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Rite Aid plunged more than 10% following a disappointing quarterly report. The drugstore chain reported an adjusted loss of 14 cents per share on $5.37 billion in revenue. Analysts expected a loss of 8 cents per share on $5.38 billion in revenue, according to Refinitiv. The company's stock price has dropped more than 80% in the past 12 months, and it now has a market cap of less than $400 million.

KB Home rose 5% after hours following a quarterly report that beat expectations on the top and bottom lines. The homebuilding company generated earnings of 51 cents per share on $1.02 billion in revenue, topping estimates of 40 cents per share on $936 million in revenue, according to Refinitiv.

Shares of Herman Miller jumped 12% during extended trading after the furniture company beat estimates for its fiscal fourth quarter and raised its dividend. The company reported adjusted earnings of 88 cents per share on revenue of $671 million. Wall Street expected earnings of 78 cents per share on revenue of $657 million, according to Refinitiv.

The company also announced that its quarterly dividend would now be 21 cents per share, a 6% increase.

Two companies with exposure to blockchain fell after hours as Bitcoin cut some of its recent gains. Riot Blockchain dropped 9.5%, while Overstock.com lost 6.4%. Both companies have market caps below $500 million.

Key Points
  • Cyclical stocks typically tied to economic growth have failed to regain the ground lost in May.
  • Only defensive groups like consumer staples and utilities have confirmed the S&P 500's new highs, J.P. Morgan's chart analyst Jason Hunter points out.
  • "Rally leadership doesn't inspire a lot of confidence yet ... In our view, that cross-market divergence can only persist for a short period of time, and the S&P 500 Index rally potential is limited under the current conditions," Hunter says.