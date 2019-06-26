Supreme Court decision keeps 'Auer deference,' which strengthens power of government regulators

The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to overturn a precedent that strengthens the power of government regulators in a closely watched case that could have broad ramifications for federal agencies.

The precedent is known as "Auer deference," after the 1997 case Auer v. Robbins. Since Auer, the Supreme Court has held that courts should defer to agencies' interpretations of their own rules if those rules are ambiguous.

Though the top court retained the precedent, it did so while imposing limitations.

"Auer deference retains an important role in construing agency regulations," wrote Justice Elena Kagan, who delivered the opinion of the court. "But even as we uphold it, we reinforce its limits."

Kagan relied heavily on the legal principle of "stare decisis," which puts a high bar on decisions that reverse the court's past rulings. She suggested that because of Auer's broad reach, a reversal could be particularly grievous: "It is the rare overruling that introduces so much instability into so many areas of law, all in one blow," she wrote.

But the court's conservatives, who concurred with Kagan's judgment but signed onto separate opinions explaining their reasoning, suggested Auer was unwise. Justice Neil Gorsuch, who has been skeptical of Auer, wrote in a concurring opinion that while the rule stands, "the doctrine emerges maimed and enfeebled—in truth, zombified."

Chief Justice John Roberts signed onto parts of Kagan's majority opinion as its fifth vote. Roberts also wrote a separate, concurring opinion in which he suggested that the distance between Kagan and Gorsuch is "not as great as it may initially appear."

Kagan emphasized that in order for a government agency's interpretation to be valid, the interpretation must be reasonable, authoritative and based on expertise. Roberts wrote that those limitations are essentially the same as those Gorsuch suggested, though Gorsuch wrote that a judge, and not the agency, should have more authority to make the final call.

"Formally rejecting Auer would have been a more direct approach," Justice Brett Kavanaugh wrote in a concurring opinion. But, he wrote that the limitations Kagan noted "should lead in most cases to the same general destination."

The court's decision to retain Auer in part because it is a settled precedent is significant for reasons beyond agency deference.

The justices have sparred over the significance of precedent this term. The issue has taken on a heightened focus thanks to the court's new reliable conservative majority following the confirmation of Kavanaugh, Trump's second nominee to the top court.

Liberal court observers have expressed concern that the court could reverse one precedent in particular: The landmark 1973 ruling Roe v. Wade, which outlawed state abortion bans. Both Kavanaugh and Gorsuch, Trump's first pick, have said they view Roe as settled.