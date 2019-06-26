The Fed is hoping markets will 'do their job for them,' analysts say

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.Market Insiderread more
Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping are scheduled to meet Saturday, the second day of the two-day G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan.Politicsread more
JP Morgan's Jamie Dimon says student lending "is a disgrace and its hurting America," he told Yahoo Finance Tuesday.Economyread more
Mnuchin tells CNBC he's confident President Trump and China's Xi Jinping can make progress in stalled trade talks.World Economyread more
The first debates will give most of the contenders their biggest platform yet to present themselves to the American people.Politicsread more
President Donald Trump lambasted Twitter, Google and other technology giants on Wednesday for what he sees as their efforts to repress his messaging.US Economyread more
The stock market is shrinking for several key reasons, but there's a way for investors to maneuver it, says Citi Research strategist Robert Buckland.Trading Nationread more
U.S. stock index futures jumped Wednesday morning after Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told CNBC that the U.S. and China were close to reaching a trade deal.US Marketsread more
A small group of companies have gotten so big that they are essentially becoming the market, and when they do well, the markets do well.Trader Talk with Bob Pisaniread more
Democrats want Mueller's testimony on his probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election and Trump's efforts to influence it.Politicsread more
Shares of General Mills tumbled Wednesday after the Cheerios maker's quarterly revenue fell short of analysts' estimates as fewer Americans eat its snacks.Food & Beverageread more
The U.S. Federal Reserve is using forward guidance and verbal interventions to nudge markets into doing its bidding, according to Credit Agricole's Head of G-10 FX Research, Valentin Marinov.
Speaking to CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe," Marinov said that by using the combination of forward guidance and its outlook for rates, the Fed is "hoping that the markets will do their job for them."
The Fed has hinted at rate cuts in 2019, but Marinov suggested markets had "gotten a bit ahead of themselves" by pricing in "imminent, aggressive rate cuts."
"U.S. financial conditions have eased dramatically, and it also reduces the pressure on the Fed to act," Marinov said.
"If anything, the best that the Fed can hope to do now is to try to avoid any escalation in the market tensions, and any unwarranted tightening in the market financial conditions."
Marinov suggested that the central bank has two tools at its disposal. One is cutting interest rates, but the other is "effectively promising that they will deliver the goods, hoping the markets will respond to that and in the process do their job."
Although he suggested that at some point markets will "call their bluff," Marinov did not believe that this would not be imminent, describing rate cuts as a "precious commodity."
"If the real issue is a slowing U.S. economy and your job as a central bank is to smooth the ride to engineer a softer landing, you should be quite cautious implementing those rate cuts," Marinov added.
Jim Reid, Global Head of Thematic Research at Deutsche Bank, agreed that Powell had to play the markets at this stage. He told CNBC that although markets had "raced ahead" and priced in over 100 basis points of cuts in the next 12 months, Powell would not be convinced of that necessity.
"But unless he gives the market some impression that he is willing to be flexible and keep optionality, then the market will probably aggressively sell-off, which will make his job more difficult, so he has to play along with the market a little bit here," Reid said.
On Tuesday, Powell tempered hopes of an imminent rate cut slightly, stressing the importance of the central bank not reacting to individual data points or short-term political pressures.
"One of the biggest problems the Fed has is that we have developed a financial system that is so big that it has the power to dictate monetary policy, because if the market says something that they think is going to happen and then the Fed, or another central bank, disagrees, you could get some pretty severe sell-off," said Reid.
"Then you get financial conditions tightening, and it's a vicious circle, so they are a little bit beholden to the markets."