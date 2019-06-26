Skip Navigation
This is the best restaurant in America

Cosme in New York City, New York.
Mike Pont | Getty Images

Mirazur, a Mediterranean restaurant in Menton, France (about an hour from Nice) is the world's best restaurant, according to the 2019 list of The World's 50 Best Restaurants, which ranks restaurants based on the votes of 1,000 international industry experts.

But the highest ranking restaurant in America is Cosme, a modern Mexican restaurant in the Flatiron District in Manhattan.

Cosme was opened in 2014 by notable Mexican chef Enrique Olvera, and it serves progressive Mexican dishes using mostly local ingredients like snow crab "infladita" (a puffed up fried tortilla), butternut tamal and signature duck carnitas. Even the chips and guacamole are something special. 

Menu items range from $13 to $59.

Only five other American restaurants made the list.

Blue Hill at Stone Barns in Pocantico Hills, New York, which serves American fare ranked No. 28; Atelier Crenn in San Francisco, which serves French food ranked No. 35; Le Bernadin in Manhattan, which serves French food ranked No. 36; Alinea in Chicago, which serves French food ranked No. 37; and Benu in San Francisco, which serves American cuisine ranked No. 47. 

Here is the full list of the 50 best restaurants in the world, according to The World's 50 Best Restaurants.

50. Schloss Schaunstein, Furstenau, Switzerland

49. Leo, Bogota, Colombia

48. Ultraviolet by Paul Pairet, Shanghai, China

47. Benu, San Francisco

46. De Librije, Zwolle, The Netherlands

45. Suhring, Bangkok, Thailand

44. The Test Kitchen, Cape Town, South Africa

43. Hof Van Cleve, Kruisem, Belgium

42. Belcanto, Lisbon, Portugal

41. The Chairman, Hong Kong

40. Restaurant Tim Raue, Berlin, Germany

39. A Casa Do Porco, Sao Paulo, Brazil

38. Hisa Franko, Kobarid, Slovenia

37. Alinea, Chicago

36. Le Bernadin, New York

35. Atelier Crenn, San Francisco

34. Don Julio, Buenos Aires, Argentina

33. Lyle's, London, United Kingdom

32. Nerua, Bilbao, Spain

31. Le Calandre, Rubano, Italy

30. Elkano, Getaria, Spain

29. Piazza Duomo, Alba, Italy

28. Blue Hill At Stone Barns, Pocantico Hills

27. The Clove Club, London, United Kingdom

26. Borago, Santiago, Chile

25. Alleno Paris Au Pavillon Ledoyen, Paris France

24. Quintonil in Mexico City, Mexico

23. Cosme in New York

22. Narisawa in Tokyo, Japan

21. Frantzen in Stockholm, Sweden

20. Tickets in Barcelona, Spain

19. Twins Garden in Moscow, Russia

18. Odette in Singapore

17. Steirereck in Vienna, Austria

16. Alain Ducasse Au Plaza Athenee in Paris, France

15. Septime in Paris, France

14. Azurmendi in Larrabetzu, Spain

13. White Rabbit in Moscow, Russia

12. Pujol in Mexico City, Mexico

11. Den in Tokyo, Japan

10. Maido in Lima, Peru

9. Disfrutar in Barcelona, Spain

8. Arpege in Paris, France

7. Mugaritz in San Sebastian, Spain

6. Central in Lima, Peru

5. Geranium in Copenhagen, Denmark

4. Gaggan in Bangkok, Thailand

3. Asador Etxebarri in Axpe, Spain

2. Noma in Copenhagen, Denmark

1. Mirazur in Menton, France

Over 1,000 international restaurant industry experts vote each year for the best restaurants in the world, according The 50 Best Restaurants in the World. For 2019′s list, there were 1,040 worldwide voters, each of whom selected 10 restaurants from 26 regions.

The 50 best restaurants in the world were announced at an awards ceremony in Singapore on June 26.

