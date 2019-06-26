This is the best restaurant in America

Mirazur, a Mediterranean restaurant in Menton, France (about an hour from Nice) is the world's best restaurant, according to the 2019 list of The World's 50 Best Restaurants, which ranks restaurants based on the votes of 1,000 international industry experts.

But the highest ranking restaurant in America is Cosme, a modern Mexican restaurant in the Flatiron District in Manhattan.

Cosme was opened in 2014 by notable Mexican chef Enrique Olvera, and it serves progressive Mexican dishes using mostly local ingredients like snow crab "infladita" (a puffed up fried tortilla), butternut tamal and signature duck carnitas. Even the chips and guacamole are something special.

Menu items range from $13 to $59.