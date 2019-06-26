This is the best restaurant in America

Mirazur, a Mediterranean restaurant in Menton, France (about an hour from Nice) is the world's best restaurant, according to the 2019 list of The World's 50 Best Restaurants, which ranks restaurants based on the votes of 1,000 international industry experts.
But the highest ranking restaurant in America is Cosme, a modern Mexican restaurant in the Flatiron District in Manhattan.
Cosme was opened in 2014 by notable Mexican chef Enrique Olvera, and it serves progressive Mexican dishes using mostly local ingredients like snow crab "infladita" (a puffed up fried tortilla), butternut tamal and signature duck carnitas. Even the chips and guacamole are something special.
Menu items range from $13 to $59.
Only five other American restaurants made the list.
Blue Hill at Stone Barns in Pocantico Hills, New York, which serves American fare ranked No. 28; Atelier Crenn in San Francisco, which serves French food ranked No. 35; Le Bernadin in Manhattan, which serves French food ranked No. 36; Alinea in Chicago, which serves French food ranked No. 37; and Benu in San Francisco, which serves American cuisine ranked No. 47.
Here is the full list of the 50 best restaurants in the world, according to The World's 50 Best Restaurants.
50. Schloss Schaunstein, Furstenau, Switzerland
49. Leo, Bogota, Colombia
48. Ultraviolet by Paul Pairet, Shanghai, China
47. Benu, San Francisco
46. De Librije, Zwolle, The Netherlands
45. Suhring, Bangkok, Thailand
44. The Test Kitchen, Cape Town, South Africa
43. Hof Van Cleve, Kruisem, Belgium
42. Belcanto, Lisbon, Portugal
41. The Chairman, Hong Kong
40. Restaurant Tim Raue, Berlin, Germany
39. A Casa Do Porco, Sao Paulo, Brazil
38. Hisa Franko, Kobarid, Slovenia
37. Alinea, Chicago
36. Le Bernadin, New York
35. Atelier Crenn, San Francisco
34. Don Julio, Buenos Aires, Argentina
33. Lyle's, London, United Kingdom
32. Nerua, Bilbao, Spain
31. Le Calandre, Rubano, Italy
30. Elkano, Getaria, Spain
29. Piazza Duomo, Alba, Italy
28. Blue Hill At Stone Barns, Pocantico Hills
27. The Clove Club, London, United Kingdom
26. Borago, Santiago, Chile
25. Alleno Paris Au Pavillon Ledoyen, Paris France
24. Quintonil in Mexico City, Mexico
23. Cosme in New York
22. Narisawa in Tokyo, Japan
21. Frantzen in Stockholm, Sweden
20. Tickets in Barcelona, Spain
19. Twins Garden in Moscow, Russia
18. Odette in Singapore
17. Steirereck in Vienna, Austria
16. Alain Ducasse Au Plaza Athenee in Paris, France
15. Septime in Paris, France
14. Azurmendi in Larrabetzu, Spain
13. White Rabbit in Moscow, Russia
12. Pujol in Mexico City, Mexico
11. Den in Tokyo, Japan
10. Maido in Lima, Peru
9. Disfrutar in Barcelona, Spain
8. Arpege in Paris, France
7. Mugaritz in San Sebastian, Spain
6. Central in Lima, Peru
5. Geranium in Copenhagen, Denmark
4. Gaggan in Bangkok, Thailand
3. Asador Etxebarri in Axpe, Spain
2. Noma in Copenhagen, Denmark
1. Mirazur in Menton, France
Over 1,000 international restaurant industry experts vote each year for the best restaurants in the world, according The 50 Best Restaurants in the World. For 2019′s list, there were 1,040 worldwide voters, each of whom selected 10 restaurants from 26 regions.
The 50 best restaurants in the world were announced at an awards ceremony in Singapore on June 26.
