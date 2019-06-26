President Trump raises an eye-popping $36 million in the week buildup to the Democratic debates

President Donald Trump raised a mammoth $36 million since he officially announced his campaign for reelection last week.

At a donor event on Tuesday at the Trump International Hotel in Washington, the president raised $6 million with 225 people in attendance in support of his joint fundraising committee, according to Republican officials with direct knowledge of the matter. The committee, called Trump Victory, distributes donations between the Trump campaign and the Republican National Committee.

The president's campaigns, the joint fundraising committees and the RNC combined to pay the hotel nearly $610,000 throughout the 2018 election cycle to use the space for events, according to the nonpartisan Center for Responsive Politics.

Last week, after the president held his election rally in Orlando, Florida, RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel announced that in the first 24 hours of his 2020 campaign, the president brought in $24.8 million. He added $6 million to his haul at a later luncheon at the Trump National Doral in Florida.

The $36 million raised over the seven days represents the hurdle the eventual Democratic presidential candidate must overcome. The week-long haul is more than any of the two dozen Democratic hopefuls' first-quarter totals. Trump's total for Tuesday's event was just short of the $6.3 million former Vice President Joe Biden raised in his first day of campaigning.

Trump's closest advisors said they are going to continue to aggressively raise campaign cash as Democrats fight to overcome the big field of contenders.

"This time next year, we hope to have a huge advantage of money on hand as the Democrats will just be selecting a nominee and will have spent all of their cash to win the nomination," said Roy Bailey, a national finance co-chairman for Trump's reelection. He also said the campaign is "off to a booming strong start" and will be able to sustain the momentum through Election Day 2020.