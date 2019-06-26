President Trump raises an eye-popping $36 million in the week buildup to the Democratic debates

President Trump lambastes Twitter, Google and other technology giants for what he claims as their efforts to stifle him.US Economyread more
Underneath the impressive market rally is a trend that doesn't seem quite right, according to J.P. Morgan.Marketsread more
Mnuchin tells CNBC he's confident President Trump and China's Xi Jinping can make progress in stalled trade talks.World Economyread more
JP Morgan's Jamie Dimon says student lending "is a disgrace and it's hurting America."Economyread more
The Supreme Court refused to overturn a precedent that strengthened the power of government regulators in a closely watched case that could have had broad ramifications for...Politicsread more
The president raised $6 million alone at a fundraiser he attended at the Trump International Hotel on Tuesday in Washington.Politicsread more
The first debates will give most of the contenders their biggest platform yet to present themselves to the American people.Politicsread more
The stock market is shrinking for several key reasons, but there's a way for investors to maneuver it, says Citi Research strategist Robert Buckland.Trading Nationread more
That's the problem Boeing employees at the company's Renton, Wa. factory are dealing with as the aircraft manufacturer tries to figure out where to put 100 grounded 737 Max...Airlinesread more
If Facebook's new digital wallet Calibra is successful, the social media giant could provide more financial services in the future.Technologyread more
The White House said Wednesday it will hold a social media summit with "digital leaders" to talk about "the opportunities and challenges of today's online environment."Technologyread more
President Donald Trump raised a mammoth $36 million since he officially announced his campaign for reelection last week.
At a donor event on Tuesday at the Trump International Hotel in Washington, the president raised $6 million with 225 people in attendance in support of his joint fundraising committee, according to Republican officials with direct knowledge of the matter. The committee, called Trump Victory, distributes donations between the Trump campaign and the Republican National Committee.
The president's campaigns, the joint fundraising committees and the RNC combined to pay the hotel nearly $610,000 throughout the 2018 election cycle to use the space for events, according to the nonpartisan Center for Responsive Politics.
Last week, after the president held his election rally in Orlando, Florida, RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel announced that in the first 24 hours of his 2020 campaign, the president brought in $24.8 million. He added $6 million to his haul at a later luncheon at the Trump National Doral in Florida.
The $36 million raised over the seven days represents the hurdle the eventual Democratic presidential candidate must overcome. The week-long haul is more than any of the two dozen Democratic hopefuls' first-quarter totals. Trump's total for Tuesday's event was just short of the $6.3 million former Vice President Joe Biden raised in his first day of campaigning.
Trump's closest advisors said they are going to continue to aggressively raise campaign cash as Democrats fight to overcome the big field of contenders.
"This time next year, we hope to have a huge advantage of money on hand as the Democrats will just be selecting a nominee and will have spent all of their cash to win the nomination," said Roy Bailey, a national finance co-chairman for Trump's reelection. He also said the campaign is "off to a booming strong start" and will be able to sustain the momentum through Election Day 2020.
Beyond the advantage Trump has of not having to spend money to compete in a larger field, he's been amassing a campaign war chest ever since he got into the White House. At the moment, the president's campaign and his joint fundraising groups have over $40 million on hand. Of all the candidates running for president on the Democratic side, Sen. Bernie Sanders has the most cash — $22 million.
The RNC has $37 million on hand, while the Democratic National Committee has $8 million, their latest Federal Election Commission filings show.
Political strategists note that Democrats are likely going to have to turn to big money donors, something many of them have repeatedly sworn off, in order keep up with the president's momentum in the fundraising battle.
"They'll try to avoid it at first. But when it comes to the presidency, you need every dollar. If they don't, they're doing themselves a disservice," said Matt Gorman, former communications director for the National Republican Congressional Committee. "Democrats are going to be focused on each other. Republicans will be focused on them. That's a huge difference."
The Democrats face off in a two-night debate marathon starting Wednesday with the likes of former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke, Sens. Elizbaeth Warren, Cory Booker, Amy Klobuchar and New York Mayor Bill de Blasio. The Thursday debate will feature Biden, Sanders, Sens. Kamala Harris, Kirsten Gillibrand and South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg.