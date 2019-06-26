Trump says any war with Iran 'would not last very long,' but he still hopes for no conflict

President Donald J. Trump listens during a meeting on Fentanyl and the opioid epidemic in the Oval Office at the White House on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 in Washington, DC.

President Donald Trump said Wednesday "I hope we don't" have a war with Iran, but it "would not last very long."

In an interview with Fox Business Network, Trump also explained his decision to call off military strikes on Iran in retaliation for its downing of a U.S military surveillance drone last week.

"I decided not to kill a lot of Iranians," said. "I like Iranians."

Asked about the possibility of war with Iran. Trump said: "I can tell you that, it would not last very long."

"We're in a very strong position," he added.

Trump suggested that he would not deploy U.S. troops to fight Iran if there were a conflict.

"I'm not talking boots on the ground," he said.