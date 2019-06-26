Here's everything you need to know about the first 2020 Democratic presidential debate in Miami

Democratic candidates will take the stage together for the first time Wednesday night as they jockey for position in the race to take on President Donald Trump in 2020.
Ten presidential hopefuls will face off on Wednesday from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami. Another 10 candidates will meet Thursday as they look for standout moments to gain ground in the field of about two dozen candidates.
The debates, hosted by NBC News, MSNBC and Telemundo, will air live on those networks both nights. CNBC will also stream them.
Jose Diaz-Balart, Savannah Guthrie, Lester Holt, Rachel Maddow and Chuck Todd will moderate the debate. Democrats will get 60 seconds to respond to questions and another 30 seconds for follow-ups, according to NBC News. Candidates will give closing comments but not opening remarks.
Expect several themes to play out over the debates. Biden, who has led the field in the vast majority of early polls at both the national and state level, could find himself of the receiving end of jabs on Wednesday and Thursday. Candidates will also make their case for the future of the U.S. economy: candidates such as Sens. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., have argued for a huge structural overhaul, while others like Biden, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and former Rep. John Delaney have pushed for more incremental changes.
Among candidates debating Wednesday night, Warren, former Rep. Beto O'Rourke and Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., have garnered the most support in early polls. Warren in recent surveys has moved into the top three overall.
Here's who will take the stage both nights, listed in alphabetical order.
Wednesday
Thursday
