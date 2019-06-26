Here's everything you need to know about the first 2020 Democratic presidential debate in Miami

The stage is set for the first Democratic presidential primary debate for the 2020 election at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, June 26, 2019 in Miami, Florida.

Democratic candidates will take the stage together for the first time Wednesday night as they jockey for position in the race to take on President Donald Trump in 2020.

Ten presidential hopefuls will face off on Wednesday from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami. Another 10 candidates will meet Thursday as they look for standout moments to gain ground in the field of about two dozen candidates.

The debates, hosted by NBC News, MSNBC and Telemundo, will air live on those networks both nights. CNBC will also stream them.

Jose Diaz-Balart, Savannah Guthrie, Lester Holt, Rachel Maddow and Chuck Todd will moderate the debate. Democrats will get 60 seconds to respond to questions and another 30 seconds for follow-ups, according to NBC News. Candidates will give closing comments but not opening remarks.