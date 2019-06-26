Skip Navigation
Tech

The White House is hosting a social media summit as Trump continues to assail tech companies

Steve Kovach
Mary Catherine Wellons
Key Points
  • The White House said on Wednesday it will hold a social media summit with "digital leaders" on July 11.
  • The summit will be for "a robust conversation on the opportunities and challenges of today's online environment," a White House spokesperson said.
  • President Trump continued his attacks on social media companies Wednesday, saying without evidence that Twitter makes it difficult for people to follow him.
Sheryl Sandberg, chief operating officer of Facebook, Vice President-elect Mike Pence listen as President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a meeting of technology executives at Trump Tower, December 14, 2016 in New York City.
Getty Images

The White House said on Wednesday that it will hold a summit on social media on July 11.

"This event will bring together digital leaders for a robust conversation on the opportunities and challenges of today's online environment," Judd Deere, a White House spokesperson said in a statement to CNBC. Deere said the summit would host "digital leaders," but did not say who would be attending.

Facebook declined to comment. Google and Twitter were not immediately available to comment.

President Donald Trump continued his attacks on tech companies Wednesday in an interview with Fox Business News. Trump said, without evidence, that Twitter makes it difficult for people to follow him. The president's personal Twitter account, @realDonaldTrump, has more than 61 million followers, making it the 11th most popular account on the service, according to Brandwatch. Former President Barack Obama has 107 million followers.

Trump also said tech companies should be sued for their alleged bias against conservatives.

In May, the White House launched a social media survey that asked people to report instances of social media bias. The survey is no longer running.

Trump and other conservatives aren't the only ones criticizing tech companies. Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren has called for the break up of large tech companies like Amazon, Facebook, Google and Apple.

VIDEO
Instagram's Mosseri addresses deepfake videos in CBS interview
Squawk Alley