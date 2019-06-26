The White House is hosting a social media summit as Trump continues to assail tech companies

Tesla is working on new battery cell designs, and a way to make their own cells, with R&D teams in a lab near its car plant in Fremont, California.Technologyread more
The White House said on Wednesday that it will hold a summit on social media on July 11.
"This event will bring together digital leaders for a robust conversation on the opportunities and challenges of today's online environment," Judd Deere, a White House spokesperson said in a statement to CNBC. Deere said the summit would host "digital leaders," but did not say who would be attending.
Facebook declined to comment. Google and Twitter were not immediately available to comment.
President Donald Trump continued his attacks on tech companies Wednesday in an interview with Fox Business News. Trump said, without evidence, that Twitter makes it difficult for people to follow him. The president's personal Twitter account, @realDonaldTrump, has more than 61 million followers, making it the 11th most popular account on the service, according to Brandwatch. Former President Barack Obama has 107 million followers.
Trump also said tech companies should be sued for their alleged bias against conservatives.
In May, the White House launched a social media survey that asked people to report instances of social media bias. The survey is no longer running.
Trump and other conservatives aren't the only ones criticizing tech companies. Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren has called for the break up of large tech companies like Amazon, Facebook, Google and Apple.