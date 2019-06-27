Alphabet's cybersecurity company Chronicle is merging into Google's cloud business

Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud and formerly president of product development at Oracle, speaks at the Oracle OpenWorld conference in San Francisco on Oct. 3, 2017.

Alphabet will fold its enterprise security company Chronicle into Google Cloud later this year.

Chronicle has been one of Alphabet's "Other Bets," which are Google sister companies aiming to produce the next big tech innovation. The move comes more than a year after Alphabet folded its smart home subsidiary Nest back into the Google family.

In March, Chronicle released its first product, Backstory, which helps security analysts parse potential threats from anavalanche of alerts, helping them more quickly pinpoint the real vulnerabilities. In a crowded U.S. market for cybersecurity vendors, there are few existing ways for security teams to knit all of the data from their different products in a unified system.

The move comes as Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian makes wide-ranging changes to the group as he surpasses six months on the job. Earlier this month, Google bought data analytics provider Looker for $2.6 billion, Kurian's first big acquisition since the former Oracle executive replaced former Google Cloud leader Diane Greene.

"Threats posed by attackers to businesses, governments and organizations across the globe have only grown more sophisticated and urgent," wrote Kurian in a blog post. "At Google Cloud, our customers' need to securely store data and defend against threats—either in the cloud or on premise—is a top priority."

Chronicle will join Google Cloud in "the coming weeks," the company said, adding that the integration will happen this fall. It wasn't immediately clear whether Chronicle CEO Stephen Gillett will remain leading Chronicle.

