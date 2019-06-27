Asia Pacific stocks set to trade subdued as investors await Trump-Xi meeting

Markets in Asia Pacific were set to trade cautiously on Thursday as investors await the meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the G-20 summit.

Futures pointed to a tepid open for Japanese shares, with the Nikkei futures contract at 21,085, as compared to the benchmark Nikkei 225's last close at 21,086.59.

Shares in Australia were poised to see a lower open, with the SPI futures contract at 6,554.0 as compared to the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 6,640.50.