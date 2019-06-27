Asia Pacific stocks set to trade subdued as investors await Trump-Xi meeting

Ten 2020 Democratic presidential candidates will take the debate stage Wednesday at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami.2020 Electionsread more
Markets in Asia Pacific were set to trade cautiously on Thursday as investors await the meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the G-20 summit.
Futures pointed to a tepid open for Japanese shares, with the Nikkei futures contract at 21,085, as compared to the benchmark Nikkei 225's last close at 21,086.59.
Shares in Australia were poised to see a lower open, with the SPI futures contract at 6,554.0 as compared to the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 6,640.50.
Overnight stateside, the S&P 500 closed 0.1% lower at 2,913.78, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 11.40 points to end its trading day at 26,536.82. The Nasdaq Composite, on the other hand, added 0.3% to close at 7,909.97.
Stocks on Wall Street had traded higher for most of Wednesday's session after Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told CNBC he thinks "there's a path " for the U.S. and China to complete a trade deal. His comment came ahead of a highly-anticipated meeting between Trump and Xi at the G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan later this week.
"At minimum, investors are (hoping) that the trade talks will resume after this weekend's meeting between the 2 leaders. We think they will but President Trump is extremely difficult to predict," Kathy Lien, managing director of foreign exchange strategy for BK Asset Management, wrote in a note.
For his part, Trump said Wednesday that a U.S.-China trade deal was possible, but noted he is "very happy with where we are now.
The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 96.214, above levels below 96.0 seen earlier in the week.
The Japanese yen traded at 107.75 against the dollar after weakening from levels below 107.4 yesterday, while the Australian dollar was at $0.6986 after rising from levels around $0.696 in the previous session.
— CNBC's Fred Imbert contributed to this report.