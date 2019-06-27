What to watch today: China trade and Boeing stock, and more 2020 Democrats debate

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.Market Insiderread more
Boeing shares fell on Thursday after the FAA said it had found another software issue with the company's grounded 737 Max aircraft.Marketsread more
Democrats such as Elizabeth Warren had their eye on business and the working class during the first 2020 presidential primary debate in Miami.2020 Electionsread more
China will demand that the U.S. remove its ban on the sale of U.S. technology to Huawei Technologies, Chinese officials tell the Journal.World Economyread more
Earnings estimates are essentially "flattish" for 2019 compared to 2018. This puts stock investors in a difficult position.Trader Talk with Bob Pisaniread more
The final reading on first-quarter gross domestic product was expected to show growth of 3.1%, matching its prior reading.Economyread more
As the Dow closes in on records, just four stocks have been shut out of the rally. Some could be on the verge of a major breakout.Trading Nationread more
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on ThursdayInvestingread more
Bitcoin continues to crater after popular cryptocurrency trading platform Coinbase's outage on Wednesday.Marketsread more
Huawei's legal chief told CNBC that the company makes "solutions for civil use."Technologyread more
The Chinese Ministry of Commerce maintained a firm stance against the U.S. during a weekly press conference on Thursday, less than two days ahead of a scheduled meeting...China Economyread more
U.S. stock futures were under pressure this morning, with a nearly 2% drop in Boeing (BA) shares on new safety concerns creating about a 50-point drag on Dow futures. Investors are also focusing on U.S.-China tensions as The Wall Street Journal reports that Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to present President Donald Trump with terms for settling a trade deal. (CNBC)
* Bitcoin shows its volatility again, plunges $1,500 in less than 24 hours after exchange outage (CNBC)
On today's economic calendar, the government is out with its final reading of first-quarter gross domestic product at 8:30 a.m. ET. At the same time, the government releases its weekly report on initial jobless claims. At 10 a.m. ET, the National Association of Realtors releases pending home sales for May.
Dow stock Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) is out with quarterly earnings this morning, along with Accenture (ACN), Conagra Brands (CAG) and McCormick (MKC). Dow component Nike (NKE) issues its quarterly numbers after today's closing bell.
* Walgreens posts quarterly earnings beat as prescription drug sales rise (CNBC)
Shares of Rite Aid (RAD) were off about 10% in premarket trading after the drugstore chain reported a wider-than-expected loss and revenue that missed estimates. Amazon (AMZN) launched a new pickup option called "Counter," and Rite Aid (RAD) is its first partner. (Reuters)
Tonight is the second night two of the Democratic party's first 2020 presidential debate. Onstage tonight are former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders, former Gov. John Hickenlooper, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Kamala Harris, Andrew Yang, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, Sen. Michael Bennet, Rep. Eric Swalwell and Marianne Williamson. (Time)
Last night, 10 other Democratic candidates faced off for the first time in Miami, making repeated appeals to the working class and targeting corporations. The first debate showed a Democratic field itching to prove a populist bent in a party that has increasingly argued that large corporations have prospered while consumers have suffered. (CNBC)
* Democrats clash over 'Medicare for all' in first debate (CNBC)
* 2020 Democratic candidates split on the biggest threats to the US (CNBC)
* Four takeaways from the first Democratic debate (WSJ)
To draw attention away from last night's Democratic debate, President Donald Trump's reelection campaign bought out YouTube's masthead, the leading advertisement on its homepage. It's an expensive move that cost $500,000 to $1 million, but the homepage ad could reach more than twice as many Americans as the debate. (Vox)
China's Xi is reportedly set to present Trump with a set of conditions the U.S. needs to meet before Beijing agrees to settle the 11-month trade war. Among them, according to The Wall Street Journal is removing Huawei from the U.S. blacklist and lifting all punitive tariffs.
Trump arrived in Osaka, Japan, today for the G-20 summit, where he's expected to meet with world leaders. His meeting with Xi is Saturday. Also on Trump's schedule are meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. (Reuters)
Huawei is in discussions with Verizon (VZ) and other U.S. firms over royalty payments for the use of the Chinese giant's patented technology, the company's legal chief said today. He claims Sen. Marco Rubio's plan to effectively block Huawei from pursuing patent cases in U.S. courts will be a "catastrophe for global innovation." (CNBC)
* Huawei says it doesn't cooperate with Chinese military (CNBC)
Trump asked India today to withdraw retaliatory tariffs that New Delhi imposed this month, calling the duties "unacceptable." India slapped higher tariffs on 28 U.S. products following Washington's withdrawal this month of key trade privileges for New Delhi. (Reuters)
Paul Manafort, Trump's former campaign chairman, is set to be arraigned today in a New York court on state criminal charges, including mortgage fraud and conspiracy and falsifying business records. He was convicted last year on federal fraud changes. (Reuters)
The FAA said it has found an issue with the Boeing 737 Max that the manufacturer must address before it lifts the national grounding order. NBC News reported that FAA pilots found an issue during a simulation last week. Global Airline Group today urged regulators to coordinate on technical requirements and timelines for the safe reentry to service of the 737 Max. (CNBC)
Analysts at Credit Suisse initiated coverage of Tesla (TSLA) with a relatively bearish outlook on the electric vehicle maker, thanks in part to ambitious, old-school competitors like Volkswagen. (CNBC)
* Tesla has a secret lab trying to build its own battery cells to reduce dependence on Panasonic (CNBC)
Waymo, the Alphabet (GOOGL) subsidiary developing autonomous vehicles and related services, has officially expanded its reach and is now making some of its self-driving minivans available for customers of Lyft (LYFT). (CNBC)
Billionaire investor Carl Icahn is ratcheting up his fight with Occidental Petroleum (OXY) over its pending purchase of rival Anadarko Petroleum (APC) by calling for a special shareholder meeting where he hopes to win board seats. (Reuters)
Herman Miller (MLHR) reported adjusted quarterly profit of 88 cents per share, beating estimates by 10 cents. The office furniture maker also saw revenue beating forecasts and announced a 6% increase in its quarterly dividend.
National Beverage (FIZZ) reported its second straight quarterly sales decline, after the beverage maker had seen sales rise steadily for five years.
Magellan Health (MGLN) is in advanced talks for a sale to private equity firm Centerbridge Partners, according to The Wall Street Journal. However, there's no guarantee a deal will be reached for the managed-care provider.
KB Home (KBH) beat Wall Street's earnings and revenue estimates with quarterly numbers. KB Home also reported an improvement in cancellation rates as well as a larger-than-expected backlog.
Ford (F) and General Motors (GM) were rated "outperform" in new coverage at Credit Suisse, which sees GM balancing short- and long-term concerns and Ford reimagining its business.
Amazon (AMZN) is kicking off this year's Prime Day(s) with its first ever Prime Video concert on July 10. The streamed show will feature Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, SZA, Becky G and is hosted by Jane Lynch. (USA Today)