What to watch today: China trade and Boeing stock, and more 2020 Democrats debate

BY THE NUMBERS

Shares of Rite Aid (RAD) were off about 10% in premarket trading after the drugstore chain reported a wider-than-expected loss and revenue that missed estimates. Amazon (AMZN) launched a new pickup option called "Counter," and Rite Aid (RAD) is its first partner. (Reuters)

Dow stock Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) is out with quarterly earnings this morning, along with Accenture (ACN), Conagra Brands (CAG) and McCormick (MKC). Dow component Nike (NKE) issues its quarterly numbers after today's closing bell. * Walgreens posts quarterly earnings beat as prescription drug sales rise (CNBC)

On today's economic calendar , the government is out with its final reading of first-quarter gross domestic product at 8:30 a.m. ET. At the same time, the government releases its weekly report on initial jobless claims. At 10 a.m. ET, the National Association of Realtors releases pending home sales for May.

IN THE NEWS TODAY

Tonight is the second night two of the Democratic party's first 2020 presidential debate. Onstage tonight are former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders, former Gov. John Hickenlooper, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Kamala Harris, Andrew Yang, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, Sen. Michael Bennet, Rep. Eric Swalwell and Marianne Williamson. (Time)



Last night, 10 other Democratic candidates faced off for the first time in Miami, making repeated appeals to the working class and targeting corporations. The first debate showed a Democratic field itching to prove a populist bent in a party that has increasingly argued that large corporations have prospered while consumers have suffered. (CNBC)



* Democrats clash over 'Medicare for all' in first debate (CNBC)

* 2020 Democratic candidates split on the biggest threats to the US (CNBC)

* Four takeaways from the first Democratic debate (WSJ)



To draw attention away from last night's Democratic debate, President Donald Trump's reelection campaign bought out YouTube's masthead, the leading advertisement on its homepage. It's an expensive move that cost $500,000 to $1 million, but the homepage ad could reach more than twice as many Americans as the debate. (Vox)

China's Xi is reportedly set to present Trump with a set of conditions the U.S. needs to meet before Beijing agrees to settle the 11-month trade war. Among them, according to The Wall Street Journal is removing Huawei from the U.S. blacklist and lifting all punitive tariffs.



Trump arrived in Osaka, Japan, today for the G-20 summit, where he's expected to meet with world leaders. His meeting with Xi is Saturday. Also on Trump's schedule are meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. (Reuters)



Huawei is in discussions with Verizon (VZ) and other U.S. firms over royalty payments for the use of the Chinese giant's patented technology, the company's legal chief said today. He claims Sen. Marco Rubio's plan to effectively block Huawei from pursuing patent cases in U.S. courts will be a "catastrophe for global innovation." (CNBC)



* Huawei says it doesn't cooperate with Chinese military (CNBC)



Trump asked India today to withdraw retaliatory tariffs that New Delhi imposed this month, calling the duties "unacceptable." India slapped higher tariffs on 28 U.S. products following Washington's withdrawal this month of key trade privileges for New Delhi. (Reuters)

Paul Manafort, Trump's former campaign chairman, is set to be arraigned today in a New York court on state criminal charges, including mortgage fraud and conspiracy and falsifying business records. He was convicted last year on federal fraud changes. (Reuters)

The FAA said it has found an issue with the Boeing 737 Max that the manufacturer must address before it lifts the national grounding order. NBC News reported that FAA pilots found an issue during a simulation last week. Global Airline Group today urged regulators to coordinate on technical requirements and timelines for the safe reentry to service of the 737 Max. (CNBC)

Analysts at Credit Suisse initiated coverage of Tesla (TSLA) with a relatively bearish outlook on the electric vehicle maker, thanks in part to ambitious, old-school competitors like Volkswagen. (CNBC)



* Tesla has a secret lab trying to build its own battery cells to reduce dependence on Panasonic (CNBC)

Waymo, the Alphabet (GOOGL) subsidiary developing autonomous vehicles and related services, has officially expanded its reach and is now making some of its self-driving minivans available for customers of Lyft (LYFT). (CNBC)

Billionaire investor Carl Icahn is ratcheting up his fight with Occidental Petroleum (OXY) over its pending purchase of rival Anadarko Petroleum (APC) by calling for a special shareholder meeting where he hopes to win board seats. (Reuters)