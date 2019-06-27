China's Xi to present Trump with terms for settling trade deal: WSJ

Democrats such as Elizabeth Warren had their eye on business and the working class during the first 2020 presidential primary debate in Miami.2020 Electionsread more
Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to present U.S. President Donald Trump with the terms it expects the U.S. to meet before Beijing is willing to settle the contentious trade fight between the two nations, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday, citing Chinese officials.
Among the conditions Beijing is expected to set, China will demand the U.S. remove its ban on the sale of U.S. technology to Huawei Technologies, Chinese officials with knowledge of the plan told the Journal. China also expects the U.S. to remove all tariffs and drop efforts to get China to buy more U.S. exports.
President Trump and President Xi are set to meet Saturday morning Japan time in Osaka during the G-20 summit, according to a White House spokesman.
Read the complete Journal report here.
This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.