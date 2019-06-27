Elizabeth Warren is a personal finance expert—and she has a plan for your budget

Elizabeth Warren wants to fix the economy so it works for the average American. That was the through line of the Massachusetts senator's arguments and policy proposals during the first Democratic debate of the 2020 election season.

"I am in this fight because I believe that we can make our government, we can make our economy, we can make our country work, not just for those at the top, we can make it work for everyone," Warren said during her closing remarks.

And while many of the nine other candidates on stage made similar statements throughout the night, Warren is uniquely positioned to take on the issue — not only has she released more detailed plans about how she'd go about it, but she's spent much of her career researching personal bankruptcies and the factors influencing American families' finances day to day.

She also co-wrote two classic personal finance books with her daughter, Amelia Warren Tyagi, that focus on the pressing daily economic issues Americans face. While many of her policy proposals address large, structural change — breaking up the tech companies, instituting Medicare for All and cancelling student loan debt, among others — her books and research underline her understanding of the factors affecting American finances on an individual basis.