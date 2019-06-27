European stocks set to nudge higher on cautious US-China trade optimism

Democrats such as Elizabeth Warren had their eye on business and the working class during the first 2020 presidential primary debate in Miami.2020 Electionsread more
The issue over health insurance marked the first stark divide among the candidates, and sparked a heated back-and-forth between many of the candidates on stage.Politicsread more
Huawei's legal chief told CNBC that the company makes "solutions for civil use."Technologyread more
Four candidates mentioned China — but none of the Democratic contenders brought up trade in the debate.Politicsread more
In a strategy to draw attention away from Wednesday's Democratic debate, President Donald Trump's reelection campaign bought out YouTube's "masthead," the leading...2020 Electionsread more
The Federal Aviation Administration said on Wednesday that is has found an issue with the Boeing 737 Max that the manufacturer must address before it lifts the grounding...Airlinesread more
The collapse of the deal potentially ended Sinclair's hopes of building a national conservative-leaning TV powerhouse that might have rivaled Fox News.Mediaread more
Huawei legal chief Song Liuping told CNBC that the company is in the "early phase" of talks with Verizon over paying royalties.Technologyread more
Virginia Sen. Mark Warner breaks down the idea behind a bipartisan bill he introduced to provide more transparency in Big Tech.Technologyread more
U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday asked India to withdraw retaliatory tariffs that New Delhi imposed this month, calling the duties "unacceptable."World Economyread more
Wi-Fi 6 will be the next-generation wireless standard. Along with 5G, it will represent the next big shift in connectivity and data, said Irving Tan, senior vice president and...Shaping the futureread more
European stocks look set to open cautiously higher Thursday as markets digest conflicting messages on the possibility of a U.S.-China trade deal.
The FTSE 100 is seen around 4 points higher at 7,420, the DAX is expected to open up around 37 points at 12,282, and the CAC is set to climb around 7 points to 5.508.
President Donald Trump said Wednesday that a trade deal with Chinese President Xi Jinping was possible when the two meet this weekend at the G-20 summit in Osaka, but warned that he was prepared to impose tariffs on all remaining Chinese imports if talks fall through.
Asian markets rose on Thursday afternoon, led by gains in mainland China with the Shenzhen component rising 1.36% and the Shenzhen composite adding 1.171%.
Back in Europe, Spanish inflation data, Italian business and consumer confidence figures and a host of economic data for the euro area in June is set for release Thursday morning, while Germany's inflation report is expected early afternoon.
Boris Johnson, the favorite to succeed U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May, said on Wednesday that the chances of Britain leaving the European Union without a deal are "a million-to-one" despite reiterating his promise to exit the bloc with or without a deal by October 31.
Bank of England Governor Mark Carney told the U.K. Treasury Committee that the central bank would be more likely to cut interest rates in the event of a "no-deal" Brexit.
In corporate news, Vodafone is reportedly set to secure EU antitrust approval for its $22 billion bid for Liberty Global's cable networks in central Europe after offering concessions in May.
Meanwhile, German chemicals giant Bayer, under pressure from activist shareholders, said Wednesday that it has hired an external lawyer and set up a committee to resolve a multi-billion dollar litigation issue. The company has seen its share price tumble after its $63 billion acquisition of Monsanto brought a raft of legal issues over allegations of a glyphosate weedkiller causing cancer.