Germany, Italy drive euro zone economic sentiment down to 3-year low

Democrats such as Elizabeth Warren had their eye on business and the working class during the first 2020 presidential primary debate in Miami.2020 Electionsread more
Huawei's legal chief told CNBC that the company makes "solutions for civil use."Technologyread more
The Chinese Ministry of Commerce maintained a firm stance against the U.S. during a weekly press conference on Thursday, less than two days ahead of a scheduled meeting...China Economyread more
The issue over health insurance marked the first stark divide among the candidates, and sparked a heated back-and-forth between many of the candidates on stage.Politicsread more
Four candidates mentioned China — but none of the Democratic contenders brought up trade in the debate.Politicsread more
The stock market is shrinking for several key reasons, but there's a way for investors to maneuver it, says Citi Research strategist Robert Buckland.Trading Nationread more
Credit Suisse initiated coverage of Tesla Wednesday with an "underperform" rating and a price target 15% below where the stock closed.Marketsread more
Something unusual is happening in financial markets, and it could mean more gains lie ahead for stocks, if history is any indication.Marketsread more
In a strategy to draw attention away from Wednesday's Democratic debate, President Donald Trump's reelection campaign bought out YouTube's "masthead," the leading...2020 Electionsread more
The Federal Aviation Administration said on Wednesday that is has found an issue with the Boeing 737 Max that the manufacturer must address before it lifts the grounding...Airlinesread more
The collapse of the deal potentially ended Sinclair's hopes of building a national conservative-leaning TV powerhouse that might have rivaled Fox News.Mediaread more
Euro zone economic sentiment dropped to its lowest point in nearly three years in June as confidence fell markedly in the bloc's largest economies, and mostly in Germany and Italy, European Commission data showed on Thursday.
The Commission said that its main indicator of economic confidence dropped to 103.3 points in June from 105.2 a month earlier, reaching its lowest level since August 2016.
June's large fall capped a semester in which sentiment dropped in each month, except May, sending another stark warning over the health of the 19-country bloc's economy which is grappling with weak growth and low inflation.
The fall was also bigger than market forecasts of a fall to 104.6.
The largest falls in confidence were recorded in Germany, the biggest economy of the bloc, and Italy, its third major economic power, the data showed.
The indicator in Germany fell by 2.9 points, and in Italy by 1.5 points. Confidence decreased also in France, the Netherlands and Spain.
Sentiment in the industry sector plunged by 2.7 points, the largest drop in about eight years, equalled only by a similar fall in April, the Commission said, as the export-driven sector suffers from global trade tensions.
Business managers were also pessimistic about the euro zone's services sector, which posted a drop of 1.1 points.
Consumer confidence went down by 0.7 points, but did not affect sentiment in the retail trade sector, which instead rose by 1.0 points.
In a separate release, the Commission said that its business climate indicator, which helps point to the phase of the business cycle, declined to 0.17 in June from 0.30 in May for its fourth consecutive monthly drop.
Economists polled by Reuters had predicted a more limited fall to 0.23.