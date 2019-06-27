Huawei says it doesn't cooperate with Chinese military — after report says its employees did

Huawei does not have any company-sanctioned projects cooperating with China's military and does not customize products for use by the country's armed forces, the tech giant's legal chief told CNBC on Thursday.

That comes after Bloomberg reported earlier in the day that, based on public documents, Huawei's workers had cooperated with various parts of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) on research including on artificial intelligence and radio communications.

But the company exec denied there'd been any official work with the PLA.

"As far as I know, we don't have military cooperation projects because we are a company dedicated to provide communications systems and (information and communications technology) solutions for civil use," Song Liuping, chief legal officer at Huawei, told CNBC in a Thursday interview conducted in Mandarin and translated by a company-provided translator.