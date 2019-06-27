IBM gains unconditional EU approval for $34 billion Red Hat deal

The reason why the U.S. will not prioritize balance is because of how unequal the arrangement has been in the past.Traderead more
The Supreme Court rules that federal courts may not block gerrymandering in a 5-4 decision that falls along partisan lines.
Boeing shares fall after the FAA says it has found another software issue with the grounded 737 Max aircraft.
Democrats such as Elizabeth Warren had their eye on business and the working class during the first 2020 presidential primary debate in Miami.
China maintained a firm stance against the U.S. less than two days ahead of a scheduled meeting between Trump and Xi.
China will demand that the U.S. remove its ban on the sale of U.S. technology to Huawei Technologies, Chinese officials tell the Journal.
The Leuthold Group's Jim Paulsen is telling investors not to load up on defensive stocks.
Earnings estimates are essentially "flattish" for 2019 compared to 2018. This puts stock investors in a difficult position.
The introduction of the $69.95 monitor is a prime example of how Apple is increasingly breaking into the health space by making the iPhone and Apple Watch a key hub for...
The stock's performance the last three years has led management and the board, including Chairman Bill Ackman, to explore a sale.
Nordstrom and Ross Stores slumped Thursday after Goldman Sachs downgraded both stocks and warned clients about trade-war impacts.
U.S. tech giant International Business Machines Corp on Thursday won unconditional EU antitrust approval for its $34 billion acquisition of software company Red Hat.
IBM is looking to the deal, its biggest to date, to expand its subscription-based software offerings to counter falling software sales and declining demand for mainframe servers.
The European Commission said in a statement that it had concluded the transaction would raise no competition concerns. Reuters reported on June 19 that the deal would get the go-ahead.