IBM gains unconditional EU approval for $34 billion Red Hat deal

Top Stories
China wants a 'balanced' trade deal at summit, but the US isn't...

The reason why the U.S. will not prioritize balance is because of how unequal the arrangement has been in the past.

Trade

Supreme Court decides federal judges cannot block gerrymandering

The Supreme Court rules that federal courts may not block gerrymandering in a 5-4 decision that falls along partisan lines.

Politics

Boeing shares fall after new uncertainty about the 737 Max return

Boeing shares fall after the FAA says it has found another software issue with the grounded 737 Max aircraft.

Markets

Democrats take aim at business, spar over health care in first...

Democrats such as Elizabeth Warren had their eye on business and the working class during the first 2020 presidential primary debate in Miami.

2020 Elections

China is not budging ahead of Xi-Trump G-20 meeting

China maintained a firm stance against the U.S. less than two days ahead of a scheduled meeting between Trump and Xi.

China Economy

China's Xi is expected to present Trump with terms for settling...

China will demand that the U.S. remove its ban on the sale of U.S. technology to Huawei Technologies, Chinese officials tell the Journal.

World Economy

Piling into defensive stocks is a losing strategy, market bull...

The Leuthold Group's Jim Paulsen is telling investors not to load up on defensive stocks.

Trading Nation

Earnings this year may end up flat and that's a problem for...

Earnings estimates are essentially "flattish" for 2019 compared to 2018. This puts stock investors in a difficult position.

Trader Talk with Bob Pisani

Apple continues health care expansion, sells first diabetes...

The introduction of the $69.95 monitor is a prime example of how Apple is increasingly breaking into the health space by making the iPhone and Apple Watch a key hub for...

Technology

Howard Hughes Corp hires Centerview Partners to explore a sale:...

The stock's performance the last three years has led management and the board, including Chairman Bill Ackman, to explore a sale.

Markets

Goldman downgrades department stores on concern about trade war

Nordstrom and Ross Stores slumped Thursday after Goldman Sachs downgraded both stocks and warned clients about trade-war impacts.

Investing

US economy grew at a solid 3.1% rate in the first quarter

The final reading on first-quarter gross domestic product was expected to show growth of 3.1%, matching its prior reading.

Economy
Tech

IBM gains unconditional EU approval for $34 billion Red Hat deal

Key Points
  • IBM is looking to the deal, its biggest to date, to expand its subscription-based software offerings.
Ginni Rometty, CEO of IBM on Mad Money to discuss IBM's acquisition of Redhat.
Adam Jeffery | CNBC

U.S. tech giant International Business Machines Corp on Thursday won unconditional EU antitrust approval for its $34 billion acquisition of software company Red Hat.

IBM is looking to the deal, its biggest to date, to expand its subscription-based software offerings to counter falling software sales and declining demand for mainframe servers.

The European Commission said in a statement that it had concluded the transaction would raise no competition concerns. Reuters reported on June 19 that the deal would get the go-ahead.