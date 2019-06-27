Nike misses on earnings, but beats on revenues as customers buy more sneakers and sports gear

Nike sold more sneakers and sports gear during the fiscal fourth quarter than Wall Street expected, helping to boost revenues by 4% to just over $10 billion.

Its earnings released Thursday, however, missed analysts' expectations by a few pennies a share, and the stock initially fell by more than 4% in after-hours trading before rebounding. Shares were trading down 1% by 5 p.m. ET.

Nike earned 62 cents a share on an adjusted basis during the three months ended May 31, short of Wall Street's forecast for 66 cents a share, according to average analysts' estimates compiled by Refinitiv.

Revenues for the Nike brand, which excludes Converse merchandise, jumped 10% from the same quarter last year to $9.7 billion. Converse sales were about flat at $491 million.

Total sales in North America, excluding fluctuations in currency rates, were up 8% to $4.17 billion. Sales in the China region surged 22% to $1.70 billion.

Nike has struggled more recently to grow sales in its home turf as rivals in the U.S. like Adidas and Lululemon — and smaller up-start brands like Outdoor Voices and Rhone — have threatened to take market share with their athleisure footwear and clothes.

Footwear sales in North America, excluding fluctuations in currency rates, were up 9% during the latest quarter, while Nike's apparel business grew 6% and equipment sales were up 7%.