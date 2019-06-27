Want a job? Ramit Sethi says not to do this. Plus, career advice from Mark Cuban, Sheryl Sandberg, Suzy Welch and Mika Brzezinski

Career advice is like shoes. You've got to try it on and walk around in it to see if it fits. Dress for the job you want … Know everyone's name … Ask questions when you don't know something … There's plenty of trite advice floating around. But what's really going to help you? For some insight, look to those who have achieved something substantial. Sometimes the advice is surprising. It may even sound counterintuitive. "Don't make waves" might seem like commonsense when it comes to nailing your job, but it may also work against you. Some advice may seem like it'll make you uncomfortable. Try it on anyway. It might feel better than you think. Here's how to build great workplace relationships, job hunt and keep your sanity while you navigate a new professional landscape.

Ramit Sethi: Doing this won't get you a job

No responses to the resumes you send out? "You need to change your approach," said Ramit Sethi, personal finance coach and author of "I Will Teach You To Be Rich." The best jobs are not found by sending resumes to what Sethi calls the "black hole of doom," but through networking and relationships. And make sure to zero in with surgical precision on your desired job title and company. "You should be able to say, 'I want to be a marketing manager at a B2B company in the Bay Area, with this many employees,'" Sethi said. A handful of companies will fit those parameters. Sethi advises hunting them down, either by finding connections on LinkedIn or building them. "Take people out for coffee before you send a resume," he said. "That's how your resume gets to the top of the pile."

Sheryl Sandberg: Speak up

Don't wait to become a leader, Sheryl Sandberg tells young women just starting out in the work world. "You can make a difference from your first day in the office," said Sandberg, COO of Facebook and author of "Lean In: Women, Work, and the Will to Lead." "Sit at the table; let your voice be heard." From an early age, Sandberg said, many women are discouraged from leading. In the classroom, girls are called on less and interrupted more. If you're afraid to speak up, feel the fear — and speak up anyway. You were hired for a reason, and the world needs your ideas.

Mark Cuban: Keep calm and carry on

The advice from billionaire Mark Cuban, owner of the Dallas Mavericks and star of business reality TV show "Shark Tank " — airing weeknights at 7:00 p.m. on CNBC — is not to get flustered. "Don't stress about your first job," Cuban said. The first few jobs you have are a time to finally get paid to learn, rather than vice versa, he said. According to Cuban, you want to be able to get three things from an early-career job: money (naturally); an enjoyable, fun company culture; and a little self-knowledge.

Suzy Welch: Make your boss love you

Mika Brzezinski: Develop your voice

