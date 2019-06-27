SpaceX raising more money, with third round this year seeking over $300 million in equity

SpaceX launches its Falcon Heavy rocket for the STP-2 mission.

SpaceX is raising yet another round of funding, a month after completing its second fundraising of the year.

The latest round, filed on Monday, seeks to raise $314.2 million at a price of $214 a share, according to a document seen by CNBC. The new equity would bring SpaceX's total 2019 fundraising to $1.33 billion once completed.

The company declined to immediately comment on the filing.

SpaceX raised equity rounds of $486 million and $536 million earlier this year. Before this latest round, SpaceX's valuation had risen to $33.3 billion, people familiar told CNBC in May.

Elon Musk's company is bankrolling two capital intensive projects: Starlink, a network of thousands of small internet satellites, and Starship, a massive rocket to send people and cargo to Mars.