Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Apple, Nike, Bank of America, Goldman Sachs and more

Ive was responsible for the industrial design and the look and feel of all major Apple products, including the iPhone and the Mac.
Credit Suisse was the only Wall Street firm that didn't sail through the Federal Reserve's annual stress test.
The spat over funding comes as Democrats criticize Trump for reports of dismal conditions for children detained at a U.S. facility in Texas.
Biden, Sanders, Harris and Buttigieg will take the stage in the second night of the first 2020 Democratic presidential primary debate in Miami.
The Census Bureau has said it faces a Monday deadline to print the survey.
The Trump administration is considering cutting capital gains taxes, which would primarily benefit the wealthy, according to Bloomberg.
See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on June 27.
All 18 of the big institutions tested by the Fed won approval to boost payouts with the exception of the U.S. division of Credit Suisse, which had weaknesses in its capital...
Nike sold more sneakers and gear during the fiscal fourth quarter than Wall Street expected, helping to boost revenues by 4% to just over $10 billion.
Scott Gottlieb, who stepped down as Food and Drug Administration Commissioner in April, will join Pfizer's board of directors, the company announced Thursday.
In reaffirming her support for a new, universal "Medicare for All" program, Elizabeth Warren called for ending the private health insurance industry – a controversial step she...
Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:
Shares of several major financial firms rose in extended trading after news that they had passed the Federal Reserve's stress test and were increasing dividends.
Bank of America rose 1.9%, and BNY Mellon added 1.4%. Citigroup rose 1.6%, and JP Morgan Chase gained around 1.8%.
Goldman Sachs rose more than 2.5% after increasing its dividend by nearly 50%.
Shares of Apple fell as much as 1% after the company announced that Chief Design Officer Jony Ive is leaving to start his own company. The tech giant said it will be a client of Ive's new independent design company.
Ive was responsible for the iconic design of flagship Apple products, including the iPhone and Mac.
Shares of Nike swung in extended trading, falling roughly 4.5% before rebounding to trade just 0.5% down. The apparel company reported mixed earnings for its fiscal fourth quarter, posting earnings of 62 cents per share on revenue of $10.18 billion, while Wall Street had expected earnings of 66 cents per share on revenue of $10.16 billion, according to Refinitiv consensus estimates.
—CNBC's Kif Leswing contributed to this report.