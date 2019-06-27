Learn money and investing basics in less time than an episode of The Office

You're working as hard as you can, living the only life that seems possible, but that should not mean just keeping afloat. Yet who has time to make budgets and figure out financial planning? Well, if you don't want to work forever, it is a worthwhile investment to spend some time learning some money basics. And it does not require a huge amount of time. These eight short videos will help educate you on how to make the most of your money and live your best possible life. All you need is 20 minutes to start on a path to financial freedom.

1. The 3 most important numbers in your financial story

Your credit score impacts almost all expenses in your life, from getting a mobile phone to buying a house. Having a good grasp on how it's determined can help you get the best deal.

2. All you need to know to start making a budget

You know you need one, but having a basic framework for the main buckets in your life will help you understand the ins and outs of budgeting.

3. You have to have it, so know what you're paying for health insurance

No budget would be complete or accurate if you do not also have a good understanding of health insurance premiums and deductibles. Staying on top of your insurance will keep both your pocketbook and health in good shape.

4. Got money in the bank? Make sure it's in the right type of account

If you are accumulating more money in a savings account because you've made a budget and are spending wisely on health care, you should not let the extra cash just sit there. It is making money for the bank when they lend it out to others. You can earn more too when money is deposited in the right kind of interest-bearing bank accounts.

5. How to stay on track with retirement goals

Make reaching these milestones during each decade you're working a goal to make sure you'll have enough saved for a relaxing retirement.

6. The most important concept in investing

If you missed any of the retirement goal benchmarks covered in the last video, understanding the most important concept in investing, compound interest, may help put you on a smarter investing path now.

7. Making the most from mutual funds

Chances are high you own mutual funds if you have a 401(k) plan. Here's the 411 on one of the most common investing tools.

8. 'Nothing is certain but death and taxes.' You can only control one of them