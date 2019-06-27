The real threat to Britain is a hard-left government, UK trade minister warns

The Conservative Party must unite under its next leader — whoever that may be — in order to avoid the "threat" of a "hard-left" government led by the Labour party, the U.K.'s international trade minister told CNBC Thursday.

"We'll have to come together (as a party) because the real threat to the United Kingdom's security and prosperity is a hard-left government led by (Labour leader) Jeremy Corbyn — that we must avoid at all costs and that means working together and sticking together as a party," Liam Fox, the U.K.'s secretary of state for international trade, told CNBC's Dan Murphy in Dubai.

After years of former leader Tony Blair pushing the Labour party into the center ground, the veteran politician Corbyn took the reins in 2015 and he's known for being an out-an-out socialist — toward the very left of his party. Fox's comments come against a backdrop of political change and uncertainty back in the U.K. as the ruling Conservative Party seeks a new leader and prime minister.

Theresa May stepped down as party leader of the ruling Conservative Party in early June and a leadership race is now down to the final candidates — current Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt and former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson. The wider party membership (reportedly of around 160,000 members) will now vote for their preferred candidate in a postal ballot and the result is expected to be announced on July 23.