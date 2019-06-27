Trump will meet China's Xi to discuss trade on Saturday morning in Japan: White House

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Watch: Democratic candidates spar over immigration and the...

Democratic candidates take the stage together for the first time as they jockey for position in the race to take on President Trump in 2020.

2020 Electionsread more

Democrats clash over eliminating private health insurance at...

The issue over health insurance marked the first stark divide among the candidates, and sparked a heated back-and-forth between many of the candidates on stage.

Politicsread more

Trump shells out on YouTube ad to draw more views than Democratic...

In a strategy to draw attention away from Wednesday's Democratic debate, President Donald Trump's reelection campaign bought out YouTube's "masthead," the leading...

2020 Electionsread more

Virginia Sen. Warner: Consumers have a right to know what their...

Virginia Sen. Mark Warner breaks down the idea behind a bipartisan bill he introduced to provide more transparency in Big Tech.

Technologyread more

FAA says Boeing needs to mitigate a 'potential risk' in 737 Max

The Federal Aviation Administration said on Wednesday that is has found an issue with the Boeing 737 Max that the manufacturer must address before it lifts the grounding...

Airlinesread more

Tesla looking to design its own battery cells to reduce reliance...

Tesla is working on new battery cell designs, and a way to make their own cells, with R&D teams in a lab near its car plant in Fremont, California.

Technologyread more

City ransomware attacks and huge payouts: A once-private problem...

These attacks have given the public the opportunity to examine the problems associated with ransomware, where corporations -- not obligated to disclose these attacks -- have...

Technologyread more

Zuckerberg slams weak US response to 2016 Russian election...

"As a private company we don't have the tools to make the Russian government stop," Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said at the Aspen Ideas Conference on Wednesday. "We can...

Technologyread more

In a rare occurrence, both stocks and bonds are having a great...

Something unusual is happening in financial markets, and it could mean more gains lie ahead for stocks, if history is any indication.

Marketsread more

There's something wrong with this rally, JP Morgan says

Underneath the impressive market rally is a trend that doesn't seem quite right, according to J.P. Morgan.

Marketsread more

The future of connectivity: Introducing Wi-Fi 6

Wi-Fi 6 will be the next-generation wireless standard. Along with 5G, it will represent the next big shift in connectivity and data, said Irving Tan, senior vice president and...

Shaping the futureread more

Venezuela's Maduro says authorities foiled opposition coup plot

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said security forces had foiled an opposition coup attempt that included plans to assassinate him and other top political figures.

World Politicsread more
Politics

Trump will meet China's Xi to discuss trade on Saturday morning in Japan: White House

Key Points
  • U.S. President Donald Trump is set to hold a total of nine bilateral meetings during his time in Japan, a White House spokesman told reporters.
  • His much-anticipated trade talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. (0230 GMT) on Saturday, the spokesman said.

President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) at the G-20 Summit in Hamburg, Germany, July 8, 2017.
Saul Loeb | AFP | Getty Images

U.S. President Donald Trump is set to hold much-anticipated trade talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Osaka at 11:30 a.m. (0230 GMT) on Saturday, a White House spokesman told reporters on Wednesday.

The bilateral meeting, aimed at heading off a ratcheting up of U.S. tariffs on imports of consumer and other goods from China, is likely to be the most closely watched event at the G-20 summit, hosted by Japan.

Trump — known for preferring one-on-one deal-making over multilateral discussions — is set to hold a total of nine bilateral meetings during his time in Japan, including one with Russian President Vladimir Putin at 2 p.m. on Friday (0500 GMT), White House spokesman Hogan Gidley told reporters traveling with Trump.

The meetings are set to begin on Thursday when Trump lands and has dinner with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Gidley said.

On Friday, Trump will meet with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, and then with Abe and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, before meeting separately with Modi.

Trump also added a bilateral meeting with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Friday to his schedule.