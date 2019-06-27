Why traders are still staying away from Micron, despite the recent surge

The semis ( SMH ) are surging, up 3.2% Wednesday and 25% year to date. Micron is leading the way -- it jumped 13% yesterday after beating quarterly estimates and forecasting a recovery in chip demand by the second half of the year. The company reported adjusted earnings of $1.05 per share and revenue of $4.79 billion, well above analysts' estimates of 79 cents and $4.69 billion. Micron posted its best day since December 2016, despite being stuck in the middle of the U.S.-China trade dispute and the restrictions on Huawei, one of its big customers.

Yet despite the upswing, Micron remains 36% off its 52-week high. So the "Halftime Report" traders were more skeptical on Wednesday's show, wondering if the company's numbers and the U.S.-China landscape really support the optimism.

Steve Weiss of Short Hills Capital Partners shorted Micron stock on Wednesday morning "hoping people would come to their senses and say the quarter wasn't that good." Though that didn't happen and he covered his position at a loss, he remained bearish because of the details in the earnings report: "You've had an inventory build from 130 days to 150 days. That's not good. I also believe you've had some stuffing of the channel, not in a nefarious way, but by the buyers in China buying in advance" because of the trade uncertainty. Thus, "We don't know what real demand will be there and what additional inventories will be there."

Pete Najarian, co-founder of Investitute.com, did not short but was ready to sell his stock soon. "I'll probably be out [of Micron] by the end of the day," he said on Wednesday's "Halftime Report," "because this is a great move, and I think it's a nice violent move to the upside. But I'm not so sure that guidance [from Micron's earnings report] really has me enough excited right now to say, you know what, I see this [surge] persisting for a long period of time."

Jon Najarian, co-founder of Najarian Family Office, is also getting out. He sold his Micron calls, saying, "It was a lovely winner, God bless them, I'm taking the money and running." For the same reason, Najarian trimmed his calls in Western Digital. The stock has gone up $10 since June 13, when he previously discussed it on the "Halftime Report," but he said, "You can imagine the options moved a lot more."