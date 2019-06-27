Your first trade for Thursday, June 27

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.Market Insiderread more
Boeing shares fell on Thursday after the FAA said it had found another software issue with the company's grounded 737 Max aircraft.Marketsread more
Democrats such as Elizabeth Warren had their eye on business and the working class during the first 2020 presidential primary debate in Miami.2020 Electionsread more
China will demand that the U.S. remove its ban on the sale of U.S. technology to Huawei Technologies, Chinese officials tell the Journal.World Economyread more
Earnings estimates are essentially "flattish" for 2019 compared to 2018. This puts stock investors in a difficult position.Trader Talk with Bob Pisaniread more
The final reading on first-quarter gross domestic product was expected to show growth of 3.1%, matching its prior reading.Economyread more
As the Dow closes in on records, just four stocks have been shut out of the rally. Some could be on the verge of a major breakout.Trading Nationread more
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on ThursdayInvestingread more
Bitcoin continues to crater after popular cryptocurrency trading platform Coinbase's outage on Wednesday.Marketsread more
Huawei's legal chief told CNBC that the company makes "solutions for civil use."Technologyread more
The Chinese Ministry of Commerce maintained a firm stance against the U.S. during a weekly press conference on Thursday, less than two days ahead of a scheduled meeting...China Economyread more
The "Fast Money " traders shared their first moves for the market open.
Tim Seymour was a buyer of Home Depot.
Brian Kelly was a buyer of the 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF.
Steve Grasso was a buyer of Westrock.
Guy Adami was a buyer of ConocoPhillips.
Trader disclosure: Tim Seymour is long AMZN, AAPL, ACBFF, ACRGF, AMZA, ACB, APC, APH, BA, BABA, BAC, BIDU, BX, C, CCJ, CGC, CLF, CMG, CNTTF, CRLBF, CRON, CSCO, CWEB, CURLF, DAL, DIS, DPZ, DVYE, DYME, EEM, EUFN, EWM, FB, FDX, FXI, GE, GILD, GM, GOOGL, GTBIF,GTII, GWPH, HAL, HEXO, HK.APH, HRVOF, HVT, HYYDF, INTC, ITHUF, JD, KHRNF, KRO, KSHB, LEAF, LNTH, MAT, MCD, MJNE, MO, MOS, MPEL, MPX, MRMD, NKE, OGI, ORGMF, OTC, PAK, PHM, PYPL, RH, RL, SBUX, SQ, STZ, T, TER, TIF, TGOD, TNYBF, TRSSF, TRST, TWTR, UA, UAL, VALE, VIAB, VOD, X, XRT, YNDX, 700. Tim is short IWM, RACE, SPY, TSLA. Tim's firm is long CGC, HEXO, CRON, APH. Tim is on the advisory board of Green Organic Dutchman, Heaven, Kushco, Dionymed, Tikun Olam, CCTV, and Canndescent. Brian Kelly is long Bitcoin, Litecoin and Ethereum, GLD, USO. Steve Grasso is long stock AAPL, BHC, CAR, EVGN, GE, LEN, MJNA, OLN, PFE, T, TSE, WRK. Grasso owns Callable Trigger contingent yield note linked to SPX, RTY, and MXEA. Grasso's kids own EFA, EFG, EWJ, IJR, SPY, TUR. Grasso's firm is long stock BIOS, CPB, CUBA, DIA, F, GDX, GE, GLD, GOLD, GSK, HPQ, IAU, IBM, ICE, KHC, MSFT, NEM, NYCB, QQQ, QCOM, SNAP, SNGX, SPY, SQQQ, T, WAB, WDR, WORK, WRK. Guy Adami is long CELG, EXAS, GDX, INTC. Guy Adami's wife, Linda Snow, works at Merck.