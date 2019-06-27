Your first trade for Thursday, June 27

Skip Navigation
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Boeing, Walgreens,...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.

Boeing shares fall on more uncertainty about the 737 Max return

Boeing shares fell on Thursday after the FAA said it had found another software issue with the company's grounded 737 Max aircraft.

Democrats take aim at business, spar over health care in first...

Democrats such as Elizabeth Warren had their eye on business and the working class during the first 2020 presidential primary debate in Miami.

China's Xi is expected to present Trump with terms for settling...

China will demand that the U.S. remove its ban on the sale of U.S. technology to Huawei Technologies, Chinese officials tell the Journal.

Earnings this year may end up flat and that's a problem for...

Earnings estimates are essentially "flattish" for 2019 compared to 2018. This puts stock investors in a difficult position.

US economy grew at solid 3.1% rate in the first quarter

The final reading on first-quarter gross domestic product was expected to show growth of 3.1%, matching its prior reading.

UnitedHealth and one other Dow stock could be on the cusp of a...

As the Dow closes in on records, just four stocks have been shut out of the rally. Some could be on the verge of a major breakout.

Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Tesla, Facebook, &...

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Thursday

Bitcoin shows its volatility again, plunges $1,500

Bitcoin continues to crater after popular cryptocurrency trading platform Coinbase's outage on Wednesday.

Huawei says it doesn't work with China military after report says...

Huawei's legal chief told CNBC that the company makes "solutions for civil use."

China is not budging ahead of Xi-Trump G-20 meeting

The Chinese Ministry of Commerce maintained a firm stance against the U.S. during a weekly press conference on Thursday, less than two days ahead of a scheduled meeting...

Steve Bannon: Huawei is a 'dirty bomb inside industrial...

The U.S. should not accept a trade deal from China that excludes regulations on Chinese technology giant Huawei, says the hardline former White House chief strategist.

Fast Money

Your first trade for Thursday, June 27

Final Trades: HD, COP, and more
Fast Money

The "Fast Money " traders shared their first moves for the market open.

Tim Seymour was a buyer of Home Depot.

Brian Kelly was a buyer of the 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF.

Steve Grasso was a buyer of Westrock.

Guy Adami was a buyer of ConocoPhillips.

Trader disclosure: Tim Seymour is long AMZN, AAPL, ACBFF, ACRGF, AMZA, ACB, APC, APH, BA, BABA, BAC, BIDU, BX, C, CCJ, CGC, CLF, CMG, CNTTF, CRLBF, CRON, CSCO, CWEB, CURLF, DAL, DIS, DPZ, DVYE, DYME, EEM, EUFN, EWM, FB, FDX, FXI, GE, GILD, GM, GOOGL, GTBIF,GTII, GWPH, HAL, HEXO, HK.APH, HRVOF, HVT, HYYDF, INTC, ITHUF, JD, KHRNF, KRO, KSHB, LEAF, LNTH, MAT, MCD, MJNE, MO, MOS, MPEL, MPX, MRMD, NKE, OGI, ORGMF, OTC, PAK, PHM, PYPL, RH, RL, SBUX, SQ, STZ, T, TER, TIF, TGOD, TNYBF, TRSSF, TRST, TWTR, UA, UAL, VALE, VIAB, VOD, X, XRT, YNDX, 700. Tim is short IWM, RACE, SPY, TSLA. Tim's firm is long CGC, HEXO, CRON, APH. Tim is on the advisory board of Green Organic Dutchman, Heaven, Kushco, Dionymed, Tikun Olam, CCTV, and Canndescent. Brian Kelly is long Bitcoin, Litecoin and Ethereum, GLD, USO. Steve Grasso is long stock AAPL, BHC, CAR, EVGN, GE, LEN, MJNA, OLN, PFE, T, TSE, WRK. Grasso owns Callable Trigger contingent yield note linked to SPX, RTY, and MXEA. Grasso's kids own EFA, EFG, EWJ, IJR, SPY, TUR. Grasso's firm is long stock BIOS, CPB, CUBA, DIA, F, GDX, GE, GLD, GOLD, GSK, HPQ, IAU, IBM, ICE, KHC, MSFT, NEM, NYCB, QQQ, QCOM, SNAP, SNGX, SPY, SQQQ, T, WAB, WDR, WORK, WRK. Guy Adami is long CELG, EXAS, GDX, INTC. Guy Adami's wife, Linda Snow, works at Merck.