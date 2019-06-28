Alphabet's drone company Wing is on a hiring spree ahead of US expansion

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Nike, Apple, Boeing,...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.

Market Insiderread more

Trump might not need to hear much to strike a truce with China:...

Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are set to meet Saturday at the G-20 meeting in Osaka, Japan, with expectations running high that the two leaders can strike some...

Economyread more

Democratic debate winners and losers: Kamala Harris surges, Joe...

Kamala Harris and Julian Castro are among the candidates who may have gained big time from their debate performances.

2020 Electionsread more

Here's what every major bank believes will happen at the Trump-Xi...

Wall Street strategists think a ceasefire is the most likely outcome at the G-20 meeting between President Donald Trump and President Xi Jinping.

Marketsread more

Jony Ive's departure marks the end of the hardware era at Apple

With Ive's exit, Apple no longer has someone obsessed with physical and manufactured on its executive team that reports to Cook, and that shift will eventually start to show...

Technologyread more

Alphabet's drone company Wing is on a hiring spree ahead of US...

Alphabet-owned Wing is hiring dozens of employees as it prepares to expand its delivery services.

Technologyread more

What you need to know about Saturday's highly anticipated...

Trump and Xi are set to discuss trade at the G-20 summit in Japan. The highly anticipated meeting will likely impact the bilateral relationship and the broader global economy.

World Economyread more

Trump tells Putin: Don't meddle in US elections

Asked by a reporter whether Trump would raise the issue during a meeting with Putin, the U.S. president said: "Yes, of course I will."

Politicsread more

Biggest analyst calls of the day: Procter & Gamble, Tesla,...

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Friday

Investingread more

Trump doesn't want to protect other countries' oil tankers — that...

Six oil tankers and a U.S. spy drone have been attacked since May either in, or near, the Strait of Hormuz.

Energyread more

US consumer spending rises in May, but inflation remains muted

U.S. personal income was expected to rise 0.3% in May, down from the 0.5% increase reported for the previous month.

Economyread more

Analysts: Ive was one of the most important people at Apple, but...

Apple's longtime design leader Sir Jonathan "Jony" Ive will leave the company later this year.

Investingread more
Tech

Alphabet's drone company Wing is on a hiring spree ahead of US expansion

Jennifer Elias@jenn_elias
Key Points
  • Alphabet-owned Wing hopes to fill at least two dozen roles as it prepares to expand its delivery service in the U.S. and beyond.
  • The company earned federal approval in April, followed by Amazon in June.
  • Companies have only conducted isolated pilot testing so far.
Project Wing drone from Google
Source: Google

Alphabet's drone company Wing is adding to its ranks as it prepares to expand its delivery service in the U.S. and beyond, according to job listings.

Wing, which spun out of Alphabet's experimental research division X last year, sits within Alphabet's "Other Bets" category alongside other long-term ventures. The Google sister-company, which has fewer than 200 employees, is seeking people who will help it scale in new regions, shape air delivery regulation and garner new business partnerships, according to at least two dozen positions it posted this month.

Wing aims to use its drone service to deliver items such as food, coffee and medicine within minutes. It is also working on a software platform that works with multiple aircraft deliveries for third parties ⁠— both commercial and hobby.

In April, it became the first drone firm to receive Federal Aviation Administration approval, which granted the company the ability to deliver small packages in a couple Virginia cities.

The company has said it plans to expand delivery, which has only included isolated pilot testing thus far, in other parts of Virginia and around the nation, though the timeline has been unclear, as have details on partnerships.

Competitors have quickly gained traction in the race to the air-based delivery market. Amazon received FAA approval for Prime delivery less than two months after Alphabet, and the company unveiled a new drone that executives said could be used "within months." Uber, UPS and others are also hoping to secure federal approval.

Specifically, Wing is hoping to grow its legal team with a new product counsel, as well as a regulation lead, which it says will help the company shape agendas with aviation regulators. Drone companies like Wing still have to face regulatory and privacy-related hurdles as the try to expand.

Other Wing job postings include for chief pilot, engineers and operations managers.

Wing declined comment.

WATCH NOW: Amazon's new drones can make deliveries in a half hour

VIDEO1:0101:01
Amazon's new drones can make deliveries in a half hour
The Bottom Line

Follow @CNBCtech on Twitter for the latest tech industry news.