Alphabet's drone company Wing is on a hiring spree ahead of US expansion

Alphabet's drone company Wing is adding to its ranks as it prepares to expand its delivery service in the U.S. and beyond, according to job listings.

Wing, which spun out of Alphabet's experimental research division X last year, sits within Alphabet's "Other Bets" category alongside other long-term ventures. The Google sister-company, which has fewer than 200 employees, is seeking people who will help it scale in new regions, shape air delivery regulation and garner new business partnerships, according to at least two dozen positions it posted this month.

Wing aims to use its drone service to deliver items such as food, coffee and medicine within minutes. It is also working on a software platform that works with multiple aircraft deliveries for third parties ⁠— both commercial and hobby.

In April, it became the first drone firm to receive Federal Aviation Administration approval, which granted the company the ability to deliver small packages in a couple Virginia cities.

The company has said it plans to expand delivery, which has only included isolated pilot testing thus far, in other parts of Virginia and around the nation, though the timeline has been unclear, as have details on partnerships.

Competitors have quickly gained traction in the race to the air-based delivery market. Amazon received FAA approval for Prime delivery less than two months after Alphabet, and the company unveiled a new drone that executives said could be used "within months." Uber, UPS and others are also hoping to secure federal approval.

Specifically, Wing is hoping to grow its legal team with a new product counsel, as well as a regulation lead, which it says will help the company shape agendas with aviation regulators. Drone companies like Wing still have to face regulatory and privacy-related hurdles as the try to expand.

Other Wing job postings include for chief pilot, engineers and operations managers.

Wing declined comment.

WATCH NOW: Amazon's new drones can make deliveries in a half hour