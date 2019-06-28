Asia stocks edge down with G-20 summit set to kick off in Japan

Stocks in Asia Pacific dipped in Friday morning trade as investors await the kickoff of the G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan, where U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are expected to meet amid the ongoing trade standoff.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 slipped 0.27% in early trade, with shares of index heavyweight and robot maker Fanuc declining 1%. The Topix index also shed 0.16%.

Over in South Korea, the Kospi was flat, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.13%.