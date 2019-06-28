Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Procter & Gamble, Tesla, AutoZone & more

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.Market Insiderread more
Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are set to meet Saturday at the G-20 meeting in Osaka, Japan, with expectations running high that the two leaders can strike some...Economyread more
Kamala Harris and Julian Castro are among the candidates who may have gained big time from their debate performances.2020 Electionsread more
Wall Street strategists think a ceasefire is the most likely outcome at the G-20 meeting between President Donald Trump and President Xi Jinping.Marketsread more
With Ive's exit, Apple no longer has someone obsessed with physical and manufactured on its executive team that reports to Cook, and that shift will eventually start to show...Technologyread more
Alphabet-owned Wing is hiring dozens of employees as it prepares to expand its delivery services.Technologyread more
Trump and Xi are set to discuss trade at the G-20 summit in Japan. The highly anticipated meeting will likely impact the bilateral relationship and the broader global economy.World Economyread more
Asked by a reporter whether Trump would raise the issue during a meeting with Putin, the U.S. president said: "Yes, of course I will."Politicsread more
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on FridayInvestingread more
Six oil tankers and a U.S. spy drone have been attacked since May either in, or near, the Strait of Hormuz.Energyread more
U.S. personal income was expected to rise 0.3% in May, down from the 0.5% increase reported for the previous month.Economyread more
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Friday:
Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock on expectations of stronger margins and profit growth.
"This past year has marked a turn in PG's market share and organic sales growth. We expect next year to mark a turn in its margin proﬁle and proﬁt growth as relative organic strength sustains. While we see little room for further positive re-rating for the stock, we ﬁnd our high-single-digit EPS compound annual growth rate forecast, when combined with a low-single-digit dividend yield, offers investors a potential double-digit total shareholder return. "
Read more about this call here.
UBS lowered its target price on Tesla and said it was "cautious" on Q2 profits and second half deliveries.
"The q/q decline in deliveries in Q1 raised concerns about demand and likely sparked the share decline. If TSLA can show a strong q/q recovery close to its 90-100k target, it would likely appease bulls. To understand demand better, we created a TSLA global demand tracker gathering global registration data. Our analysis shows that with a strong Q2 exit, similar to most quarters, ~87k looks possible. "
Credit Suisse said it is looking for "clear indications" that earnings growth will improve.
"At 9.0x our CY2020 EPS est., WBA stock discounts many of the headwinds WBA faces. However, we are looking for clear indications that visibility on earnings growth is improving before considering raising our investment rating. Our $60 PT is based on roughly 10x our CY2020 EPS est. Risks to our rating includes reduced tailwinds to offset reimbursement pressure, lower generic deflation, and lower brand inflation. "
Citi said the concert and events promoter has a valuation that is "stretched."
"Four factors make valuing Live Nation on an EV-EBITDA basis complex: 1) 60-70% of cash on the balance sheet isn't shareholders' cash, 2) Recent accounting changes have brought ~$1.2 billion of operating leases onto Live Nation's balance sheet, 3) We estimate minorities have a claim on 10-15% of Live Nation's AOI, 4) Excluding amortization of non-recoupable ticketing advances from AOI ignores ~$85 million of cash-based expenses. "
Oppenheimer upgraded the auto parts retailer noting the potential of sustained strong commercial sales expansion.
"Our new 12-to 18-month price target of $1,225 (up from $900) suggests upside of nearly +15% from current levels. Last week, at our 19th Annual OpCo Consumer Growth & eCommerce Conference in Boston, we spent considerable time with senior leadership of AZO. We are now incrementally optimistic in the underlying potential for shares. "
Deutsche Bank said the restaurant operator is cheap relative to its peers and can rise on any improvement in its profit margins.
"The BLMN story largely boils down to whether or not it can execute on its long-term adjusted operating margin expansion targets set forth at its Investor Day in March. At present, consensus expectations for 2020 imply skepticism that the targets can be hit. In addition, at present, BLMN's EV / EBITDA multiple screens cheap relative not only to its Casual Dining Peers, but also to its own five-year historical averages. "
Stephens said it was "reluctantly downgrading quality" based on current valuation.
"Valuations in the restaurant sector have become increasingly bifurcated between what the market views as higher quality players with steady or growing margins and consistent share gains vs. those facing various forms of cost inflation and/or top-line struggles...WING's continued success has resulted in an unprecedented gap vs. its peer set "
Piper Jaffray downgraded the stock and said it saw competitive pressures for the drug maker's multiple sclerosis franchise.
"While we acknowledge that only last month, we were recommending BIIB as a somewhat contrarian idea in hopes that management could fashion together a credible settlement with Mylan around Tecfidera's myriad IP challenges, we highlight new survey data that we think present a deeper fundamental issue of competitive pressure across Biogen's MS franchise. Given what we see as troubling near- and longer-term trends, we think even a positive IP settlement is likely to only provide transient upside. "
Consumer Edge said that the pharmaceutical and cannabis company has the most "potential for future news" that will impact the stock.
"We don't believe that Tilray survives in its current form and that will create value for investors. We believe that the company's backers, decisions and actions suggest the opportunity to sell pieces of the business or structure royalty deals. Furthermore, of the 3 companies that we are initiating coverage on, this name has the most potential for future news impacting the stock as it's still awaiting a strategic investor. "