Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Procter & Gamble, Tesla, AutoZone & more

Consumer Edge said that the pharmaceutical and cannabis company has the most "potential for future news" that will impact the stock.

"We don't believe that Tilray survives in its current form and that will create value for investors. We believe that the company's backers, decisions and actions suggest the opportunity to sell pieces of the business or structure royalty deals. Furthermore, of the 3 companies that we are initiating coverage on, this name has the most potential for future news impacting the stock as it's still awaiting a strategic investor. "