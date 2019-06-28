Ex-Trump trade negotiator: The president signals Huawei flexibility ahead of weekend Xi meeting

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Here's what every major bank believes will happen at the Trump-Xi...

Wall Street strategists think a cease-fire is the most likely outcome at the G-20 meeting between President Donald Trump and President Xi Jinping.

Marketsread more

Joe Biden loses support of top financier after segregationist...

Former Vice President Joe Biden loses support of top bundler after segregationist comments and flip-flop on Hyde Amendment.

Politicsread more

Stocks rise as Street wraps up best first half in more than 20...

Stocks traded higher as investors investors looked ahead to a key meeting between President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Wall Street also wrapped up its best...

US Marketsread more

Trump might not need to hear much to strike a truce with China:...

Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are set to meet Saturday at the G-20 meeting in Osaka, Japan, with expectations running high that the two leaders can strike some...

Economyread more

Stocks making biggest moves midday: JP Morgan, RealReal,...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves midday.

Market Insiderread more

Apple moves its Mac Pro production from the US to China

Apple is moving Mac Pro assembly to China as it is reportedly considering moving some production out of China due to trade tensions.

Technologyread more

Here are the stocks Goldman says have the most on the line facing...

For investors on edge about the G-20 showdown, here are the make-or-break stocks hinging on a sign of detente, according to Goldman Sachs.

Marketsread more

Jony Ive's departure marks the end of the hardware era at Apple

With Ive's exit, Apple no longer has someone obsessed with physical and manufactured on its executive team that reports to Cook, and that shift will eventually start to show...

Technologyread more

Facebook cracks down on political ads, small businesses get...

Facebook's automated system for detecting political advertising has flagged ads mentioning certain issues, even if they're not politically motivated. Small business owners who...

Technologyread more

Democrats slam tariffs, trade war in debates before Trump-Xi G-20...

China was cited repeatedly during both nights as one of the greatest geopolitical threats to the U.S.

Politicsread more

What to watch in markets in the week ahead

The monthly jobs number is always important, but this time it could be even bigger news, since it may actually help tell us how much the Fed will cut rates this summer.

Market Insiderread more

If you invested $1,000 in Nike 10 years ago, here's how much...

While the footwear giant's shares were up more than 1%, its performance fell a bit short of analysts' expectations.

The Beginner’s Guide to Investingread more
Politics

Ex-Trump trade negotiator: The president signals Huawei flexibility ahead of weekend Xi meeting

Jessica Bursztynsky@jbursz
Key Points
  • President Donald Trump is signaling he could ease up on Chinese tech giant Huawei, says a former U.S. trade advisor and negotiator.
  • "I do think that there may be some flexibility from the U.S. on this issue," says Clete Willems, who left the White House in the spring.
  • Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are set to meet Saturday at the G-20 summit in Japan.
VIDEO5:0905:09
Willems: The US was 'forced' to be a leader against China because allies weren't
Squawk on the Street

President Donald Trump may be willing to be flexible on his administration's tough stance on Chinese technology giant Huawei, former White House trade negotiator Clete Willems told CNBC on Friday.

"I do think that there may be some flexibility from the U.S.," said Willems, who left as White House deputy assistant for International Economic Affairs in the spring. In that role, he had been the lead negotiator for multilateral summits, including the G-20 in Japan, which features Saturday's trade meeting between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Willems had also participated in trade talks with China.

"If President Xi comes in and he's unequivocal and says the U.S. can't take any action on Huawei, I don't think that's going to be productive," said Willems, referring to Beijing demands that any trade deal include relief for Huawei.

Last month, the White House declared a national emergency over tech threats, leading to the government effectively blacklisting Huawei from conducting business with U.S. companies. The Trump administration and lawmakers are worried that Huawei's equipment could be used by the ruling Chinese communist government for spying. Huawei has repeatedly said that would never happen.

The Trump-Xi meeting comes as the world's two largest economies are entrenched in a nearly year-long trade war, with the both sides stepping up tariffs on one another in the past month and threatening additional punitive measures.

Talks stalled about a month and a half ago after Chinese hardliners began to resist some of Washington's terms.

Beijing would have had to change some of its laws and Xi indicated that his negotiating team was unwilling to make those changes, Willems said in a "Squawk on the Street " interview. "That's why you saw things go down."