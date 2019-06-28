Corona brewer CEO says 'We'd always be ready' if Trump levies tariffs on Mexican beer

Wall Street wrapped up a roaring June and first half of the year as investors cheered the prospects of easier monetary policy from the Federal ReserveMarketsread more
As public backlash against big tech companies grows, Jay Carney's dual role of managing PR and public policy is becoming a lot to handle.Technologyread more
Former Vice President Joe Biden loses support of top bundler after segregationist comments and flip-flop on Hyde Amendment.Politicsread more
Wall Street strategists think a cease-fire is the most likely outcome at the G-20 meeting between President Donald Trump and President Xi Jinping.Marketsread more
Stocks closed higher on Friday, boosted by bank shares, as investors looked ahead to a key meeting between President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Wall Street...US Marketsread more
Constellation Brands CEO Bill Newlands said Friday that the brewer of Corona and Modelo would be ready if President Donald Trump put tariffs on Mexican beer.Food & Beverageread more
The FAANG stocks all had a positive first half of the year even as lawmakers and regulators question whether they are too dominant.Technologyread more
The latest holdup in the plane's troubled recertification process has to do with a chip failure that can cause uncommanded movement of a panel on the aircraft's tail, pointing...Airlinesread more
For investors on edge about the G-20 showdown, here are the make-or-break stocks hinging on a sign of detente, according to Goldman Sachs.Marketsread more
On Friday Disney made one final push to make "Avengers: Endgame" the highest-grossing film of all time. Marvel Studios began showing a new theatrical release of the film with...Entertainmentread more
The monthly jobs number is always important, but this time it could be even bigger news, since it may actually help tell us how much the Fed will cut rates this summer.Market Insiderread more
President Donald Trump threatened to slap tariffs on all Mexican imports at the end of May. He later backed down from the threat after signing a trade deal with the country.
But Constellation Brands CEO Bill Newlands said Friday that the brewer of Corona and Modelo would be ready if the tariffs did end up happening.
"If, in fact, something were to happen, we'd always be ready," he said on CNBC's "Power Lunch. " "We'd mitigate it to some degree."
Investors were concerned about Constellation's profit if Trump moved forward, sending shares down nearly 6% the trading session after Trump announced the 5% tariff proposal. Analysts at Morgan Stanley and BMO Capital Markets estimated that the company imports at least three-quarters of its beer from Mexico.
And Constellation's Mexican beers are among the top performers in its portfolio. The brewer attributed the 7% sales growth of its beer segment during its fiscal-first quarter in part to the success of Modelo Especial. While U.S. consumption of beer has declined in recent years, Mexican imported beers outperformed the rest of the industry in 2018, according to industry research firm IWSR.
Newlands said that he believes that the Mexican tariffs are no longer an issue.
"We think this largely behind us. The results on our Mexican portfolio have been excellent," he said.
Constellation's stock climbed more than 5% Friday afternoon after it reported earnings before the bell. Constellation topped analysts' estimates for its quarterly earnings and revenue and raised its fiscal 2020 outlook.