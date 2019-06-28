DOJ extends Boeing investigation to 787 Dreamliner production, report says

The monthly jobs number is always important, but this time it could be even bigger news, since it may actually help tell us how much the Fed will cut rates this summer.Market Insiderread more
The Department of Justice has subpoenaed records from Boeing relating to its 787 Dreamliner aircraft and employees at the aerospace giant's South Carolina manufacturing plant, according to the Seattle Times.
The Justice Department has been investigating Boeing 737 Max plane, which has seen two fatal crashes in the past 12 months and is currently grounded by the Federal Aviation Administration. The New York Times reported in April allegations of shoddy production practices at the South Carolina plant where the 787 is made.
The FAA announced earlier this week that it had found another flaw in the 737 Max. Boeing said in a securities filing after that announcement that it "agrees with the FAA's decision and request, and is working on the required software to address the FAA's request."
A Boeing official told CNBC earlier this week that the manufacturer hoped to submit its changes to the FAA in September, which would mean the plane could rejoin commercial air fleets near the end of the year.
When reached for comment, a Boeing spokesperson said, "We don't comment on legal matters." The Justice Department declined to comment.