European stocks set for mixed open as investors monitor G-20 summit

European markets look set to open mixed Friday as investors track developments at the G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan, where President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are expected to meet amid the ongoing trade war.

The FTSE 100 is seen just 1 point down at 7,401, the DAX is expected to open around 15 points higher at 12,286 and the CAC is seen flat at 5,493, according to IG data.

The world's two largest economies have maintained firm stances going into the weekend, with the Chinese Ministry of Commerce calling on Washington to cancel its pressure and sanction measures on Huawei and other Chinese companies, while Trump reiterated a threat to impose tariffs on all Chinese imports if talks fail.

Trump also said Thursday that he plans to talk trade with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe as they meet on the sidelines of the summit, with Washington pushing to cut its big trade deficit.

Asian shares dipped on Friday afternoon, led by mainland Chinese markets as the Shenzhen composite shed 1.148%.

In Europe, Deutsche Bank on Thursday passed an annual health check by the U.S. Federal Reserve, which stress tests banks' abilities to weather a major economic downturn. Credit Suisse, however, is now subject to conditions in its U.S. operations after the central bank found weaknesses in its capital planning processes.

In the U.K., the Financial Times reported that Merlin Entertainments is set to be acquired for £6 billion ($7.6 billion) by a group comprising Kirkbi, the investment vehicle of Lego's founding family, private equity firm Blackstone Group and Canadian pension fund CPPIB. Merlin operates Madame Tussauds waxworks exhibits around the world.

Meanwhile British-Swiss mining giant Glencore is under the spotlight as at least 41 miners in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo were killed on Thursday, when a copper and cobalt mine owned by the company collapsed, according to the Lualaba provincial governor.