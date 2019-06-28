The executive in charge of Facebook's currency says he'd love somebody with central banking experience to help lead it

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Here's what every major bank believes will happen at the Trump-Xi...

Wall Street strategists think a cease-fire is the most likely outcome at the G-20 meeting between President Donald Trump and President Xi Jinping.

Marketsread more

Joe Biden loses support of top financier after segregationist...

Former Vice President Joe Biden loses support of top bundler after segregationist comments and flip-flop on Hyde Amendment.

Politicsread more

Stocks rise as Street wraps up best first half in more than 20...

Stocks traded higher as investors investors looked ahead to a key meeting between President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Wall Street also wrapped up its best...

US Marketsread more

Trump might not need to hear much to strike a truce with China:...

Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are set to meet Saturday at the G-20 meeting in Osaka, Japan, with expectations running high that the two leaders can strike some...

Economyread more

Stocks making biggest moves midday: JP Morgan, RealReal,...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves midday.

Market Insiderread more

Apple moves its Mac Pro production from the US to China

Apple is moving Mac Pro assembly to China as it is reportedly considering moving some production out of China due to trade tensions.

Technologyread more

Here are the stocks Goldman says have the most on the line facing...

For investors on edge about the G-20 showdown, here are the make-or-break stocks hinging on a sign of detente, according to Goldman Sachs.

Marketsread more

Jony Ive's departure marks the end of the hardware era at Apple

With Ive's exit, Apple no longer has someone obsessed with physical and manufactured on its executive team that reports to Cook, and that shift will eventually start to show...

Technologyread more

Facebook cracks down on political ads, small businesses get...

Facebook's automated system for detecting political advertising has flagged ads mentioning certain issues, even if they're not politically motivated. Small business owners who...

Technologyread more

Democrats slam tariffs, trade war in debates before Trump-Xi G-20...

China was cited repeatedly during both nights as one of the greatest geopolitical threats to the U.S.

Politicsread more

What to watch in markets in the week ahead

The monthly jobs number is always important, but this time it could be even bigger news, since it may actually help tell us how much the Fed will cut rates this summer.

Market Insiderread more

If you invested $1,000 in Nike 10 years ago, here's how much...

While the footwear giant's shares were up more than 1%, its performance fell a bit short of analysts' expectations.

The Beginner’s Guide to Investingread more
Tech

The executive in charge of Facebook's currency says he'd love somebody with central banking experience to help lead it

Salvador Rodriguez@sal19
Key Points
  • David Marcus, the head of Facebook's blockchain project, said he wants "someone who knows how economies tend to work" to lead the Libra Association.
  • Marcus is the head of Calibra, Facebook's upcoming digital wallet that will be used to store Libra, the cryptocurrency that the company created. 
  • Marcus denied that banks have declined to join the Libra Association. 
David Marcus, vice president of messaging products for Facebook Inc., speaks during a Bloomberg Television interview on the sidelines of the Wall Street Journal D.Live global technology conference in Laguna Beach, California, U.S., on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017.
Patrick T. Fallon | Bloomberg | Getty Images

David Marcus, the Facebook exec who helped hatch its Libra digital currency project, said a managing director with experience in government and central banking would be a great leader for the independent group that will actually oversee the currency.

"We need someone who knows how economies tend to work, who understands how to operate in a very complex, decentralized governance type of environment," Marcus told The Information in a Q&A published on Friday.

"And we need someone who has the gravitas to be able to carry the message on behalf of all the members — the hundred members and more of the association when this thing goes live — rather than have each and every one of us have piecemeal conversations left and right with all of the different governments and regulators that this whole network will be subject to."

Last week, Facebook announced Libra, a digital currency the company has been building using blockchain technology. Facebook also announced the Libra Association, a nonprofit organization that will manage the digital currency, and Calibra, a digital wallet where Facebook users will be able to hold the currency.

In his Q&A, Marcus also denied a Tuesday New York Times report that banks like Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase had rejected Facebook's invitation to join the Libra Association.

"I want to absolutely and strongly deny the fact that we've approached banks and banks have said no," Marcus said. "We have had conversations with banks. We still have conversations with banks. And my expectation is that by the time this thing launches next year you will have banks that are going to be members of this."

You can read the full Q&A on The Information.

WATCH: Here's how to see which apps have access to your Facebook data — and cut them off

VIDEO1:1001:10
Here's how to see which apps have access to your Facebook data — and cut them off
Digital Original

Follow @CNBCtech on Twitter for the latest tech industry news.