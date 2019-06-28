Goldman upgrades Procter & Gamble, predicting a 'double-digit' return

Skip Navigation
What you need to know about Saturday's highly anticipated...

Trump and Xi are set to discuss trade at the G-20 summit in Japan. The highly anticipated meeting will likely impact the bilateral relationship and the broader global economy.

Democratic debate winners and losers: Kamala Harris surges, Joe...

Kamala Harris and Julian Castro are among the candidates who have the most to gain from their debate performances.

Trump tells Putin: Don't meddle in US elections

Asked by a reporter whether Trump would raise the issue during a meeting with Putin, the U.S. president said: "Yes, of course I will."

Harris attacks Biden's record on busing and working with...

Biden called Harris' attack "a mischaracterization of my position across the board."

Apple's chief design officer, Jony Ive, is leaving the company

Ive was responsible for the industrial design and the look and feel of all major Apple products, including the iPhone and the Mac.

Goldman upgrades Procter & Gamble to 'buy' from 'neutral'

Goldman Sachs said it was impressed with Procter & Gamble's stock over the last 52 weeks and expects investors to be rewarded going forward.

After 5 years as a dog, this energy name is turning a corner,...

As energy moves higher on the back of a crude oil surge, Miller Tabak's Matt Maley says Schlumberger is the name to own.

Credit Suisse tripped up by Fed stress test as rest of Wall...

Credit Suisse was the only Wall Street firm that didn't sail through the Federal Reserve's annual stress test.

JP Morgan and other banks boost dividends and buybacks after...

All 18 of the big institutions tested by the Fed won approval to boost payouts with the exception of the U.S. division of Credit Suisse, which had weaknesses in its capital...

Nike misses on earnings, but beats on revenues as it sells more...

Nike sold more sneakers and gear during the fiscal fourth quarter than Wall Street expected, helping to boost revenues by 4% to just over $10 billion.

Madame Tussauds owner Merlin to be bought by Lego family and...

Madame Tussauds owner Merlin Entertainments is to be acquired by the investment vehicle of Lego's founding family and private equity firm Blackstone Group LP in a deal valuing...

China's banks face cash crunch fears after authorities seize...

The takeover of the distressed Baoshang Bank by Chinese authorities — the first such case in nearly 20 years — has spooked some observers of the banking sector in the country.

Markets

Goldman upgrades Procter & Gamble, predicting a 'double-digit' return

Michael Bloom
Key Points
  • Goldman Sachs upgraded Procter & Gamble to "buy" from "neutral."
  • The firm raised its target price to $125 from $114.
  • "PG has been a clear benefactor of the recent acceleration in end-market growth, and we expect the market to continue to grow in the 3%-plus range in the future," analysts at Goldman Sachs said.
Procter & Gamble

Goldman Sachs upgraded Procter & Gamble on Friday and said the consumer staples giant offers shareholders a "potential double-digit return."

"We believe there is a role in investors' portfolios for a large liquid global staples company such as this and note that PG remains the most underweight US listed mega-cap global consumer packaged goods company among mutual funds," Goldman said in a note to clients. The firm boosted its rating to "buy" from "neutral," and also raised its 12-month target price to $125 a share from $114 a share.

Many investors had raised concerns in recent years over P&G's lack of ability to "grow volume profitably," Goldman said.

"But we now expect to see a change in this trend, and we forecast organic volume and proﬁt dollar growth in 12 of the next 13 quarters," it said.

Shares of the company are up 1.47% at $111.39 in premarket trading. Procter & Gamble had raised concerns in the past about the effects of the U.S-China trade war but the stock is up more than 19% this year.

Tech

P&G's latest ad takes on racial bias against black men in America

Megan Graham@megancgraham
Key Points
  • Procter & Gamble's "The Look" explores bias against black men in America.
  • The company has explored this topic before, including with a video on black parents having conversations with their children about the racial bias they might face.
  • This spot was created with Saturday Morning, a creative group that seeks to change perceptions on racial bias and injustice.