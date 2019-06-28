Goldman upgrades Procter & Gamble, predicting a 'double-digit' return

Trump and Xi are set to discuss trade at the G-20 summit in Japan. The highly anticipated meeting will likely impact the bilateral relationship and the broader global economy.World Economyread more
Goldman Sachs upgraded Procter & Gamble on Friday and said the consumer staples giant offers shareholders a "potential double-digit return."
"We believe there is a role in investors' portfolios for a large liquid global staples company such as this and note that PG remains the most underweight US listed mega-cap global consumer packaged goods company among mutual funds," Goldman said in a note to clients. The firm boosted its rating to "buy" from "neutral," and also raised its 12-month target price to $125 a share from $114 a share.
Many investors had raised concerns in recent years over P&G's lack of ability to "grow volume profitably," Goldman said.
"But we now expect to see a change in this trend, and we forecast organic volume and proﬁt dollar growth in 12 of the next 13 quarters," it said.
Shares of the company are up 1.47% at $111.39 in premarket trading. Procter & Gamble had raised concerns in the past about the effects of the U.S-China trade war but the stock is up more than 19% this year.