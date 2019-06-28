Here are the stocks Goldman says have the most on the line this weekend with Trump-Xi talks

Wall Street strategists think a cease-fire is the most likely outcome at the G-20 meeting between President Donald Trump and President Xi Jinping.Marketsread more
Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are set to meet Saturday at the G-20 meeting in Osaka, Japan, with expectations running high that the two leaders can strike some...Economyread more
For investors on edge about the G-20 showdown, here are the make-or-break stocks hinging on a sign of detente, according to Goldman Sachs.Marketsread more
With Ive's exit, Apple no longer has someone obsessed with physical and manufactured on its executive team that reports to Cook, and that shift will eventually start to show...Technologyread more
A lawsuit alleges that Google and the University of Chicago Medical Center shared records without properly protecting patients' identities.Technologyread more
Apple is moving Mac Pro assembly to China as it is reportedly considering moving some production out of the country due to trade tensions.Technologyread more
The monthly jobs number is always important but this time around it could be even bigger news, since it may actually help tell us how much the Fed will cut rates this summer.Market Insiderread more
Retail was sent to the bargain bin this quarter. Foot Locker, Nordstrom and Macy's are sharply lower over the past three months, while Gap is likely to close out its worst...Trading Nationread more
The market on average has gained 26.6% in years when it started off as strong as it did this year.Marketsread more
Kamala Harris and Julian Castro are among the candidates who may have gained big time from their debate performances.2020 Electionsread more
UBS slashed its earnings forecast and price target for Elon Musk's Telsa.Investingread more
Will there be a truce, a deal or a further breakdown? All eyes are on this weekend's G-20 showdown between President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping. For investors on edge about the trade outcome, here are the make-or-break stocks with the most to win or lose, according to Goldman Sachs.
The bank screened Russell-1000 Index member companies for those with high revenue exposure to Greater China, using 2018 company filings.
The list is concentrated in chipmakers including Qorvo, Qualcomm, Micron Technology, Nvidia, Broadcom and Intel. Semiconductors are already under pressure after the Trump administration blacklisted Chinese telecom giant Huawei, a big customer of U.S.-made chips. Nvidia has fallen nearly 9% this quarter, and Micron, while surging double-digit on its earnings on Thursday, is still down more than 7% in the past three months.
The YUM! spin-off Yum China has 100% of its sales from China, while casinos Wynn Resorts and Las Vegas Sands are also heavily relying on their revenue in China. Fiber laser manufacturer IPG Photonics, integrated power solutions company Monolithic Power Systems, supplier of automatic test equipment Teradyne are also on Goldman's list.
Investors have been eyeing the G-20 meeting as the next biggest market risk after the Federal Reserve opened the door to an easier monetary policy, sending stocks to new highs. Major equity indices have been relatively muted this week as traders awaited the key meeting on Saturday.
Xi was reportedly prepared to present terms of an agreement but that China wanted a deal with "balance, " which the U.S. has no interest in.
Major Wall Street banks generally have low expectations, seeing a cease-fire as the most likely outcome this weekend, a result that could cause a relief rally in these names.
— CNBC's Michael Bloom contributed reporting.